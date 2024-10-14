Global Hand Washing Day: Washing Hands With Soap Most Effective Way to Fight Germs and Save Lives

Hand washing with soap and water is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy. Keeping hands clean can help prevent diarrheal illnesses and respiratory infections, such as the common cold or flu. October 15 is Global Hand washing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Background

Global Hand washing Day was founded by the Global Hand washing Partnership, and is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. Global Hand washing Day is celebrated every year on October 15th.

The first Global Hand washing Day was held in 2008, when over 120 million children around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries. Since 2008, community and national leaders have used Global Hand washing Day to spread the word about hand washing, build sinks and tippy taps, and demonstrate the simplicity and value of clean hands.

Since then, Global Hand washing Day has continued to grow. Global Hand washing Day is endorsed by governments, schools, international institutions, civil society organizations, NGOs, private companies, individuals, and more.

Theme 2024

The 2024 Global Handwashing Day theme is “Why are clean hands still important?”

Why are clean hands still important?: Key facts

People frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth and make us sick.

Germs from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. Germs can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick.

About 1.8 million children under the age of 5 die each year from diarrheal diseases and pneumonia, the top two killers of young children around the world.

Handwashing with soap could protect about 1 out of every 3 young children who get sick with diarrhea, and almost 1 out of 5 young children with respiratory infections like pneumonia.

Although people around the world clean their hands with water, very few use soap to wash their hands. Washing hands with soap removes germs much more effectively.

Handwashing education and access to soap in schools can help improve attendance.

Good handwashing early in life may help improve child development in some settings.

Estimated global rates of handwashing after using the toilet are only 19%.

Handwashing can prevent about 30% of diarrhea-related sicknesses and about 20% of respiratory infections (e.g., colds).

Clean Hands Save Lives

Washing your hands properly with soap and water is one of the simplest but most important things you can do to prevent infection, protect your health and those around you. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), proper hand washing reduces the number of people who get sick with diarrhea by 30% and reduces respiratory illnesses, like colds, the flu and COVID-19, by 20%. In addition, research shows it also helps prevent antibiotic resistance.

Interestingly, the practice of hand washing is just a little over 150 years old. Before the mid-19th century, many people died from infections that could have been prevented by basic hand hygiene.

The CDC says these are the critical times you should wash up:

Before, during and after preparing food (including between handling raw meat)

Before and after eating

Before and after caring for a sick person

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the bathroom, changing diapers or cleaning up a child who used the toilet

After you blow your nose, cough or sneeze

After touching an animal, animal feed, food and treats or animal waste

After touching garbage

After leaving a public place

After touching objects or surfaces that may be frequently touched by other people, such as door handles, gas pumps, shopping carts, tables, etc.

How to wash your hands properly?

To wash hands properly:

Wet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap.

Apply soap and lather well for 20 seconds (or longer if the dirt is ingrained).

Rub hands together rapidly across all surfaces of your hands and wrists.

Don’t forget the backs of your hands, your wrists, between your fingers and under your fingernails.

If possible, remove rings and watches before you wash your hands, or ensure you move the rings to wash under them, as microorganisms can exist.

Rinse well under running water and make sure all traces of soap are removed.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

It is best to use paper towels (or single-use cloth towel).

Dry under any rings, as they can be a source of future contamination if they remain moist.

Hot air driers can be used.

Use hand sanitizer when you can't use soap and water

Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. You can tell if the sanitizer contains at least 60% alcohol by looking at the product label.