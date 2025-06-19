Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The best gifts are given from the heart, not any store. And in an age where love is often fleeting and convenience-driven, an elderly man certainly thought so when he walked into a gold shop to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. For this, he asked his wife to hand over the money and out came a few crumpled notes from the small pouch she was carrying. All that the bag had was currency notes amounting to Rs 1120!

He is Retired Shinde, 93 and his wife is Shantabai, both of whom survive by begging on the streets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, after their family abandoned them. But love was unadulterated for both, even at this age. Not to forget the owner of Gopika Jewellers in Aurangpura, Nilesh Khivansara, whose benevolence melted the couple's heart more than the mangalsutra.

Gift Of The Mangalsutra: Heartstrings Tug As 3 Humans Of Maharashtra Trade Love, Compassion & Gold (ETV Bharat)

According to Nilesh, the couple entered the store timidly and stared at the collection before picking out a small mangalsutra and a gold-plated bowl. When the owner asked if they have the money to buy, the man immediately asked his wife to take the money out from the pouch and handed it over to the owner. In total, it was Rs 1,120. When asked if this was all they have to buy gold, Shinde took out some extra coins from his bag and handed that too. Moved by their genuineness, Nilesh did not want to turn them away.

In a moment, he decided to gift them a 1-gram gold mangalsutra and the bowl for which he took Rs 20 from them.

“They did not ask for pity. They wanted to buy and were not in a condition to purchase. That touched me most. I have seen customers coming in with millions but bargain like they have nothing. But this man was sincere in his wish to gift his wife a mangalsutra, with dignity,” said Khivansara.

For this act of Khivansara, the couple expressed their gratefulness as the lady broke down. Wiping tears with her saree pallu, she blessed the owner for his magnanimity.

The couple from Mantha taluka in Jalna district once lived a good life with their family. After their son died, the other got into addiction. Unable to bear the neglect and humiliation, they left home and started to live outside the Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Sambhajinagar. Every day, they move around the markets and beg. Sometimes people offer them money but not as beggars, but as elderly who have love and respect for each other, yet are unwanted by the society.

The entire episode was captured in the shop's CCTV and shared online. Though it garnered billions of views, there were many who felt that the fabric of societal norms are degenerating, not allowing elderly parents to age gracefully. “Will anyone give them shelter. A mangalsutra is fine, but they need dignity, safety, and a roof to live life well," a local asked standing close to the couple, as many others tried posing with them for a selfie.