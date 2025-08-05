GI Tag Brings Smiles To Faces Of Bengal Black Nunia Growers

Jalpaiguri: Ever since the Black Nunia variety of rice got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag last year, the area under it has seen an increase alongside remunerative returns for the farmers.

What has come as an encouraging sign in Jalpaiguri district is that the cultivation of this fragrant rice has increased, with more and more farmers showing enthusiasm to plant its saplings in their fields. The Agriculture Department is facilitating its growth in every way.

Black Nunnia is known for its aromatic black husk and grain, besides being good in taste. People of North Bengal cannot imagine cooking khichdi and payas (payasam) without this rice. The Bengali month of Poush sees the consumption of Black Nunia in various forms. It is also a must during the Durga Puja festival. It is adored by both the farmers and buyers. A GI tag last year has led to its further popularity.

The GI tag has buoyed the farmers of North Bengal to take up its farming. (ETV Bharat)

This variety of sought-after rice is cultivated in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Raiganj in North Dinajpur and a part of Alipurduar. In Jalpaiguri, it is grown sporadically in Rajganj, Sadar Block, Maynaguri, Dhupguri and Nagrakata Block.

The farmers were turning their backs towards the cultivation of Black Nunia till it got a GI tag last year. The reason for this is that it takes a bit longer for the ripening of this variety, and its captivating smell is known to attract herds of elephants that destroy the fields of standing crop. The farmers have to guard the fields, keeping a sharp eye till the crop ripens. Also, the farmers were not getting proper remuneration for their produce.

The cultivation of this fragrant rice has increased in Jalpaiguri. (ETV Bharat)

But ever since it got the GI tag, its production has been on the ascent. Last year, this variety was cultivated in 1300 hectares of land in the Jalpaiguri district. This has now increased to 1500 hectares of land. The district is now producing 2800 to 3000 tonnes of Black Nunia.

The Agriculture Department has taken several initiatives to attract farmers towards the cultivation of this fragrant rice. Black Nunia is being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg at the stalls of Sufal Bangla. It is also being exported to other states.

Deputy Director at Jalpaiguri Agriculture Department, Gopal Chandra Saha, said, "Black Nunia is being cultivated on 1500 hectares of land in Jalpaiguri district, and a demonstration area is being set up in the district to encourage the farmers. They are also being given farm inputs by the Department, which is also helping in its marketing.”

Famers sow seedlings of Black Nunia rice. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the farmers are also happy with the increase in sales. One of them, Agnisha Roy, said, "After getting the GI tag, it is getting good prices. The sales of Black Nunia have also increased. "

Another farmer, Golok Sarkar, pointed out, “We mainly cultivate Black Nunia in Banarhat, Dhupguri and Nagrakata blocks. The yield is good, and the demand has increased after it got the GI tag. We cultivate this rice in 200 bighas. Our produce is also going to other states."