'Ghalib's Poetry Ignited A Spark In Me': How Srinagar Man Discovers His Voice In Poetry And Drama

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Kashmiri playwright and poet Ashraf Adil, who has spent more than three decades contributing to enriching Urdu literature, attributes his journey as a poet to the powerful renderings of Ghalib's poetry during his college days.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Adil shared that though he grew up in a non-literary background, he turned to poetry after a life-changing experience in college. “While studying in college, my teacher of Urdu, Mohammad Shafi Bathar, taught me Ghalib's poetry in a manner that ignited some spark within me. I felt the urge to write, and my first piece was a ghazal. “That was the start of my journey as a poet,” explained Adil, who is from Srinagar's Shehr-e-Khaas locality in the Khanyar area.

Adil recollected his early days of writing, where he wrote some 250 ghazals with no idea about the prosody rules and meter.

His actual turning point, however, was when he received a letter of recommendation from Akbar Jaipuri, a famous poet, who taught him the subtleties of meter and rhythm. "Though Jaipuri liked my attempt, he mentioned that my ghazals were deprived of the fundamental structure of meter. He showed me the proper technique of holding rhythm in poetry, which opened my eyes to the technique of writing,” remembered Adil.

After this mentorship, Adil went on to further hone his craft under the tutelage of the late Dr Fareed Barbati, enabling him to further develop his poetic art. So far, Ashraf Adil has two prominent collections of poetry, “Ilham Se Pehle” and “Lazzat-e-Girya,” to his credit that have been greeted with acclaim among literary circles. His poetry has been featured in leading national literary magazines, and a special 200-page publication, "Ashraf Adil Number," came out recently featuring him by the prestigious national journal Sarsabz.

Looking back on this acknowledgement, Adil said, “Having a special issue dedicated to my work is no less than a great honour. It is encouraging to know that my poetry and craftsmanship are being recognised at such a level. Krishan Kumar Toor's editorial article, 'Meri Shayari Aur Fan', in his journal, was a huge motivation.”

Apart from poetry, Adil has left his mark in drama writing as well. His fascination with storytelling dates back to childhood, thanks to films, TV, and radio dramas. He penned his first radio drama for Radio Kashmir Srinagar's Yuvavani Service, which later compelled him to pen his first formal drama, "Waqt Ka Farishta," in 1992.

Adil’s journey as a playwright has been equally remarkable. He has written over 100 radio and TV dramas, including 12 popular serials. His notable works include a multi-episode serial on the life and work of Daagh Dehlvi, which was broadcast on All India Radio.

Adil's work in drama has been collected into three highly acclaimed books – “Tamseel-e-Daagh:” (2012), “Chaand Ka Humshakal” (2016), and “Raat Ka Teesra Pehar” (2023).