Ujjain: A tree overloaded with time pieces and not leaves must be weird right? But, travel 45 kilometres from Ujjain in Unhel tehsil of Madhya Pradesh where a tree is only identifiable by the loads of watches it has on all its parts other than the roots.

Known as Ghadi Wale Baba or the Tree of Clock, the place has turned into a pilgrimage site where visitors from far flung areas of the state visit with a wish. All they do is whisper their wish to the tree and then fix a time piece on it with the belief that their time will change and so will their fortune.

Ujjain’s Clock Tree, A Place Where Wishes Tick To Reality & Time Stands Still In Devotion (ETV Bharat)

Initially found with a few watches, now millions of watches hang from the tree. "It is purely a belief. People wish for something and tie a watch or wall clock. The leave with the belief that their time will change. There are others who make a wish and leave but return to tie a watch after their wish is fulfilled," says Balu Singh, who takes care of Anjana temple located close by.

Try standing under the tree or close to it, and the tick-ticking from myriad watches would make you realise how time waits for none.

In the last few years, the crowd has started increasing at the site, considered nothing less than a temple. Even shops have also come up around the place to cater to the needs of the visitors. But neither are there any priests nor a ritual that is followed here.

Apart from watches, people also offer coconuts, incense sticks, cigarettes and chillum to the tree. "Although there is no proof as to when the place gained importance, but people, with their trust and faith, turned it into a place of pilgrimage where people come with hope and leave with blessings," Singh adds.