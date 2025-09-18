ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gayapal Panda Community Takes Out Five Processions During Marriage

Gaya: It may sound strange, but the Gayapal Panda community of Bihar's Gayaji follows a unique wedding procession by taking it out not one, but four to five times.

According to Panda Niranjan Kumar Dhokri, each of the processions is associated with a specific ritual representing different stages of marriage. Although some changes have occurred with the passage of time, the Gayapal Pandas are determined to ensure that their identity and traditions are never lost. "We accept changing times. But our culture and tradition are our true identity, which we will never let go of," he said.

Mahesh Lal, a renowned Gayapal Panda, said the wedding lasts for several days and is quite different from other communities. "In the Braj culture, girls from Mathura are married within their own community. Similarly, in the Gayapal Panda community, marriage traditions are observed within the community, considering the gotra (lineage). Marriages are arranged within the community, maintaining the traditional structure. This system is still alive today. Despite modernity, the community continues to follow it with complete faith and devotion," he added.

Lal said the tradition of taking out five processions has been prevalent in the Panda community for centuries. However, with time, many families only conduct two or three processions. In ancient times, when the Panda community was more prosperous, they were considered kings without a coronation. Thus, their wedding rituals were also grand, involving five processions, he added.

Elaborating on the custom, Lal said the wedding ritual begins with the 'Tika-Tilak' ceremony, in which a procession sets out from both the groom's and the bride's sides, where Tilak is applied at both houses. The first wedding procession is called the Dikhauni Baraat or Tilak Baraat. It goes from the groom's side to the bride's side, while it happens the opposite in the general community. The procession includes all family members, accompanied by music and dance, and usually consists of over 50 people. It is a grand and royal tradition, with no limit on numbers.

During the Dikhauni Baraat, the bride's family gives the groom gold and silver chains, rings, clothes, and money as a token of honour. The groom's side also sends more than seven varieties of sweets, fruits, and other gifts as gifts.

"The Dikhauni or Jodaa procession also takes place with great pomp, accompanied by a band, elephants, and horses. This procession includes the groom and his party, along with puppets, clay and paper toys, idols, sweets, and other paraphernalia. The groom rides a horse in grandeur, drawing crowds to the intersections along the procession's route," Chandan Gurda of the Gayapal Samaj said.