Gayapal Panda Community Takes Out Five Processions During Marriage
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
Gaya: It may sound strange, but the Gayapal Panda community of Bihar's Gayaji follows a unique wedding procession by taking it out not one, but four to five times.
According to Panda Niranjan Kumar Dhokri, each of the processions is associated with a specific ritual representing different stages of marriage. Although some changes have occurred with the passage of time, the Gayapal Pandas are determined to ensure that their identity and traditions are never lost. "We accept changing times. But our culture and tradition are our true identity, which we will never let go of," he said.
Mahesh Lal, a renowned Gayapal Panda, said the wedding lasts for several days and is quite different from other communities. "In the Braj culture, girls from Mathura are married within their own community. Similarly, in the Gayapal Panda community, marriage traditions are observed within the community, considering the gotra (lineage). Marriages are arranged within the community, maintaining the traditional structure. This system is still alive today. Despite modernity, the community continues to follow it with complete faith and devotion," he added.
Lal said the tradition of taking out five processions has been prevalent in the Panda community for centuries. However, with time, many families only conduct two or three processions. In ancient times, when the Panda community was more prosperous, they were considered kings without a coronation. Thus, their wedding rituals were also grand, involving five processions, he added.
Elaborating on the custom, Lal said the wedding ritual begins with the 'Tika-Tilak' ceremony, in which a procession sets out from both the groom's and the bride's sides, where Tilak is applied at both houses. The first wedding procession is called the Dikhauni Baraat or Tilak Baraat. It goes from the groom's side to the bride's side, while it happens the opposite in the general community. The procession includes all family members, accompanied by music and dance, and usually consists of over 50 people. It is a grand and royal tradition, with no limit on numbers.
During the Dikhauni Baraat, the bride's family gives the groom gold and silver chains, rings, clothes, and money as a token of honour. The groom's side also sends more than seven varieties of sweets, fruits, and other gifts as gifts.
"The Dikhauni or Jodaa procession also takes place with great pomp, accompanied by a band, elephants, and horses. This procession includes the groom and his party, along with puppets, clay and paper toys, idols, sweets, and other paraphernalia. The groom rides a horse in grandeur, drawing crowds to the intersections along the procession's route," Chandan Gurda of the Gayapal Samaj said.
Niranjan Panda said the second procession is called the Joda Baraat, in which the bride's family visits the groom's house with clothes and other items for parents, grandparents, and other relatives.. Typically, at least 51 sets of clothes are included, but in many families, this number can exceed. Sweets and fruits are also sent as messages, with sweets made of jaggery holding special significance. One of the special sweets is the Mokdar Laddu, weighing approximately 1.25 kg.
The third wedding procession is called the Jewellery procession, in which approximately 50 to 60 people visit the bride's house with jewellery, clothes, and other gifts. The quality and quantity of jewellery depend on the individual's financial situation. In addition to jewellery, clothes and other gifts are also given to the bride's family. Women predominate in this procession.
Lal explained that over 100 people take part in the fourth procession, in which all traditional wedding rituals are performed with devotion and grandeur. The final procession is called the farewell procession, attended by approximately 100 people from the groom's side to bid farewell to the bride. Sometimes, the farewell procession does not take place immediately after the wedding, and in such cases, the procession is even more grand. The groom's family carries at least 51 kg of sweets, while the bride's side also offers sweets, fruits, and other items.
Niranjan said food is served only during the wedding procession, while other processions include seasonal fruits, sherbet, and light snacks. Previously, the tradition was only water and sherbet, but now snacks are also provided. This is done by mutual consent. If the bride's family is financially weak, the groom's family makes all the arrangements.
The most interesting part is that this community seldom follows the practice of dowry, as they believe it to be a burden on the bride's family. Marriages take place entirely by mutual consent, following simple traditions. "Dowry is not prevalent even among today's educated youth. They strive to maintain their unique traditions without burdening others," Mahesh said.
Niranjan Panda said the ritual of 'Mooh Dikhai' is special in the Gayapal Panda community. In this, there is no wedding reception, and the groom and bride do not sit together. After the wedding, the bride returns to her in-laws' house, where family members perform the 'Mooh Dikhai' with gifts, and the bride applies turmeric to a family member for blessings.
