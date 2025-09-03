Gaya Temple Offers Self Salvation To Devotees

Gaya: The Majority of Hindus give a lot of importance to post-death rituals. They go the extra mile to ensure that the rituals for their elders are performed in accordance with the holy texts. But there is a temple in Gaya, which is often referred to as Moksha Nagari, where one can perform one’s own post-death rituals or Atma Pind Daan. This tradition has been going on at the Janardan temple for centuries.

Gaya is meanwhile getting ready for the Pitra Paksh Mela that begins on September 6. This is an event attended by lakhs of pilgrims and is marked by performing post-death rituals, primarily Pind Daan. Pitra Paksh is the time of the year dedicated to performing such rituals.

The Janardan temple is situated on a hill near the famous Mangala Gauri temple. It is the abode where the Atma Pind Daan is performed by saints and hermits, those who have taken renunciation from worldly affairs, childless people or those who do not expect their children to perform the post-death rituals for them.

These people believe that by performing Atma Pind Daan, one attains peace in life and Moksha after death.

The Pindvedi here is different from the other altars in the town since it is utilised for self-salvation. In the temple, the idol of Lord Janardan depicts Lord Vishnu in his four-armed posture with one hand accepting a pind.

A pind is a circular ball of cooked rice or barley flour offered to departed ancestors during the ritual of Pind Daan. Pinds symbolise the physical body of the deceased, providing subtle sustenance to their body and helping their soul attain salvation and a break from the cycle of birth and death.

There are several stories prevalent about this temple. Many of them are about the miracles of Lord Janardan. Many believe that the Lord gives his darshan to the devotees in an awakened state on certain days.

It is also believed that several spirits reside in this temple that do not harm the devotees coming here.

"This is the first temple in the world where people offer their own Pind Daan. There is a golden urn on top of the temple. If it is stolen, it will lead to a great calamity or the death of the thief. Every wish of the devotees is fulfilled here," said the temple priest Prabhakar Kumar.

The narrow path leading to the upper part of the temple has been closed so that no one can reach the golden urn. This temple was renovated by Raja Mansingh in the past. The devotees want the local administration to ensure its proper upkeep, particularly during the Pitra Paksh.