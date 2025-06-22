ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya Family Translates Patriarch's Resolve To Become A Clan of Professionals Into Reality

Gaya: A pledge taken by patriarch Harkhori Ram in 1940 in the face of British suppression is translating into reality now for the Das clan. This family now has more than 20 bureaucrats, police officers, doctors, engineers, teachers and judicial servants.

One of the family members, Ajay Kumar, disclosed that the pledge was to make his progeny 'Laat Sahib'. Harkhori Ram of Bithosharif village in the Gaya district of Bihar worked as a cobbler. However, his grandchildren have cleared some of the most difficult competitive exams.

Although his brothers and he had to work as cobblers, Devlal Ram, son of Harkhoi, used to tell the youngsters from his next generation to go for higher education and become top officials if they wanted to improve the family conditions and bring about a change in the attitude of society.

"Our grandfather did not want his descendants to carry on as cobblers. That is why he took the pledge to ensure that his next generations got educated and became officers. Although his sons could not become officers, his grandchildren have realised his dream," said Dr Jitendra Kumar, a lawyer from the Das clan.

"Our father always told us to follow the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar and claim our constitutional rights," he added.

He related that the family members have experienced caste based discrimination and untouchability. His father and grandfather were also the butt of jokes. "My father, Devalram, managed to get a job with the Malaria Eradication Department in 1970, but he left the job after some time because he resolved to make his children officers," he added while stating that his mother was a supervisor with the state Health Department.