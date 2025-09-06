Gayapal Pandits Are Custodians Of Centuries Old Genealogy Of Ancestors

Several generations of ancestors can be traced through the records available in the shape of bhijpatras, tamrapatras and ledgers
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST
Gaya: The city of Gaya in Bihar has a unique treasure in the form of archives dating back several centuries. These archives pertain to the ancestors of people who have been coming here for the ritual of Pind daan. There are account ledgers dating back 300 years, while accounts for the deceased for seven centuries are found recorded on bhojpatras (banquet paper) and tamrapatras (copper plates). These archives are in the possession of Gayapal pandits of the city.
It is claimed that the death records of about one crore people are lying with these pandas. People coming to the city are often interested in knowing their ancestral roots and approach these record keepers who fetch the details of their family trees from tamrapatras and bhojpatras.
The Gayapal pandits have been preserving these records as precious items like gold and silver. The practice continues as anyone coming for the Pind daan ritual is keen to see the genealogy of their ancestors.
The most interesting aspect of these records is that while it is difficult to find ancestral details in the government records, one can find them upon coming to this city, which is also known as Moksha Nagari. The account details not only mention the name of the deceased but also details like the name of his village, district and the name of the person who had come for the Pind daan ritual.
It is claimed that these ledgers are so reliable that, if needed, even the courts accept them as proof of the lineage of a person.
This work has been divided in a very organized manner with particular pandits being responsible for maintaining the records of a particular region, city or state.
These records pertain not only to the common people but erstwhile royalties and prominent personalities as well. People from all walks of life, including writers, politicians and film personalities, have come here to perform the Pind daan of their ancestors and get details recorded in the family ledgers.
Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi had stayed at Gayapal Pandit Shambhulal Vitthal 's house and performed Pind daan here. The other visitors to this city for the purpose include former President Giani Zail Singh and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.
The pandits maintaining these records claim that everyone is equal when it comes to recording the details of the deceased in these ledgers.
''Once the King and Queen of Baroda had also come and had looked for the names of their ancestors in the ledger. That rare photograph is still available with me. Earlier it was the era of tamrapatras and bhojpatras and now it is the era of papers,” disclosed Shambhu Lal Vitthal.
The Gayapal pandits treat these ledgers and records as a precious heritage, as they are also a source of livelihood for many. ''The Panda Pothi (ledger) contains the names of whosoever has come here for Pind daan,” said Vithal, who is also the Co-Chairman of Vishnupad Management Committee in the city.
Gaya is expecting a large number of arrivals for Pind daan in the Pitra Paksh Mela that starts on September 6.
