Gayapal Pandits Are Custodians Of Centuries Old Genealogy Of Ancestors

ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaya: The city of Gaya in Bihar has a unique treasure in the form of archives dating back several centuries. These archives pertain to the ancestors of people who have been coming here for the ritual of Pind daan. There are account ledgers dating back 300 years, while accounts for the deceased for seven centuries are found recorded on bhojpatras (banquet paper) and tamrapatras (copper plates). These archives are in the possession of Gayapal pandits of the city.

It is claimed that the death records of about one crore people are lying with these pandas. People coming to the city are often interested in knowing their ancestral roots and approach these record keepers who fetch the details of their family trees from tamrapatras and bhojpatras.

The Gayapal pandits have been preserving these records as precious items like gold and silver. The practice continues as anyone coming for the Pind daan ritual is keen to see the genealogy of their ancestors.

Gayapal Pandits performing a ritual (ETV Bharat)

The most interesting aspect of these records is that while it is difficult to find ancestral details in the government records, one can find them upon coming to this city, which is also known as Moksha Nagari. The account details not only mention the name of the deceased but also details like the name of his village, district and the name of the person who had come for the Pind daan ritual.

It is claimed that these ledgers are so reliable that, if needed, even the courts accept them as proof of the lineage of a person.

This work has been divided in a very organized manner with particular pandits being responsible for maintaining the records of a particular region, city or state.