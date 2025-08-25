Lord Ganesh Sculpted With Cow Dung : How Bhubaneswar Woman Turns An Ancient Tradition Into Modern Business

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: At a time when environmental concerns have grown over chemical-laden festival idols, Bhubaneswar’s Sarika Jain offers an ancient solution - crafting beautiful Ganesh idols from cow dung.

In the busy streets of Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar, Sarika has turned her home into a workshop where ancient practice meets modern environmental consciousness. In the last four years, she has made artifacts entirely from cow dung under her brand ‘Go Dham,’ turning what most consider farm waste into beautiful, eco-friendly art.

Belonging to Raipur district in Chhattisgarh, Sarika began her venture when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, drying up traditional income sources. She started experimenting with cow dung and, over time, evolved it into a sustainable business that addressed both economic needs and environmental concerns.

Ganesh Sculpted With Cow Dung : How Bhubaneswar's Sarika Jain Turns An Ancient Tradition Into Modern Business (ETV Bharat)

“Cow dung has always been considered a sign of purity in Hindu culture. We also get milk from the cow. So I felt I should honour this lifetime contribution of the cows by creating something meaningful from what she provides,” explains Sarika.

The first step she follows is sourcing dried cow dung from cattle sheds across different places. “I pick up the dung from indigenous cows because I believe it contains superior medicinal and spiritual properties. The collected material is dried, powdered, and then mixed with clay and natural binding agents like tree bark and flour,” informs Sarika.

During Ganesh Puja, she makes idols that typically contain 80% cow dung and 20% clay, making them both lightweight and environmentally friendly. The idol sizes range from 3-inch decorative pieces to impressive 12-inch idols, with prices varying from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000.

“These idols are lightweight in comparison to traditional clay ones. More importantly, they do not pollute water bodies during immersion, unlike chemical-based idols,” she reasons.

The environmental benefits of Sarika’s products go beyond biodegradability. Unlike conventional idols that use chemical paints and non-degradable materials, cow dung decomposes naturally without harming ecosystems. In fact, these idols can even be kept permanently in homes or gardens without environmental concerns.

One of her customers, Artatran Behra from Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, picks up his idol from Sarika as he expresses concern about environmental pollution. “Cow dung Ganesh idols are not only auspicious for homes as they do not contain harmful chemicals. Many people are attracted by the colourful, attractive idols made of plaster of Paris. But they do not understand the spiritual significance cow dung artifacts hold,” he observes.

Sarika’s business model is a blend of innovation and tradition. She sources raw materials by personally visiting villages and compensating cattle owners for their cow dung, indirectly giving them additional income streams. Her products are also showcased at exhibitions in Bhubaneswar, sold online, and delivered directly to customers across multiple states.

During festivals, particularly Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, demand for her products soars as environmentally conscious consumers seek sustainable alternatives and choose cow dung over chemical-laden idols.

Besides commercial success, Sarika is also an advocate of cultural preservation. “In Sanatan Dharma, we worship the cow as 'Gau Mata'. We treat the cow as our mother. Even when cows stop giving milk, they remain a part of most homes in rural India. My art celebrates this unbreakable bond between humans and cows,” she explains.

Her firm also produces incense holders, diyas for Diwali, pen stands, flower pots, and household items.

“These days people are increasingly becoming aware of the environmental impact their actions cause. We make plans to reduce pollution when we do 'bisarjan' (immersion of deities in rivers and streams) of idols made of plaster of Paris or synthetic materials. So, traditional cow dung art is the best replacement - it is environmentally safe and economically viable. This is simply following our ancestors, who revered cow dung as pure,” Sarika adds.