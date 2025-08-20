Gaya, Bihar: As every Ganesh Chaturthi, Devottam Kumar from Gaya, is excited as he welcomes Lord Ganesh who travelled to his home all the way from Mumbai by train to be worshipped on August 27. Not only Devottam but entire Gaya is getting decked up to celebrate the Vighnaharta in a grand way as chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' start echoing in the streets a week ahead of Ganeshotsav.

In the past eight years, Devottam Kumar, a local sweets businessman, has made Lord Ganesh a part of his life. Once he installed Ganpati idols in his home, he took a vow to continue the tradition for 41 years. What began as a small puja when he opened his sweet shop has become the city’s most-awaited Ganesh Puja.

As Lord Ganesh Travels By Train From Mumbai To Bihar, Gaya Devotee Prepares 856 Bhogs, 125 Kg Modak (ETV Bharat)

“Eight years ago, when I was starting my shop, I decided to install Bappa’s murti. I had no intentions of continuing the puja for the second year. But most of my family members advised me to do it at least for two consecutive years,” recalls Devottam. But what he says about the third year is unbelievable. “Bappa himself came in my dream and asked me to do the puja. From that day, I decided to celebrate this festival for 40-41 years,” he reveals.

Over time, his devotion for the Lord and celebrations have magnified. The bhog that started in the first year with 56 dishes has grown every year, from 156 to 256, and now, in 2025, a grand offering of 856 dishes will be offered to the Lord. Besides, 125 kg modak, Bappa’s favourite sweet, will also be made and offered as prasad this year, up from just 25 kg in the first year.

For the people of Gaya, the sight of Bappa travelling all the way from Maharashtra on a train was nothing less than a spectacle of faith. "The idol is a masterpiece and we have got the opportunity to celebrate the occasion in Gaya with fervour and spiritual tradition.

“Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a big way in Maharashtra. I wanted to bring the same to Gaya so that people here too feel the same devotion,” says Devottam. “Today, everyone here is a part of the festival and the entire locality joins to celebrate it. Bappa has saved us from many troubles and his miracles are known to everyone here,” he adds.

This year, on August 27, when Ganesh Chaturthi is observed across the country, Lord Ganesh will once again be worshipped in Devottam’s home with drums, bells and fragrance of 856 delicacies. For the people of Gaya, it is a celebration of faith where, the Lord himself decides to bless devotees like Devottam and takes a train route to reach the chosen destination.