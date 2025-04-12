ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Brick Kilns To Blackboards, Gandhi Pathshala In Odisha's Remuna Lights Up Young Minds

“Earlier, the children did not even know what ‘Barnabodha’ (An Odia Alphabet book for beginners) means,” says Ajay Kumar Barik, a teacher who teaches in the school as a volunteer. “Now, they can read and write simple words, and they show a lot of interest in learning more," he adds.

Situated in the Dahpada panchayat, Gandhi Pathshala, a classroom for the children of the labourers, has ushered in the change. What began on April 1, 2024, by the Grama Punargathan Trust, (formed by the villagers), as a small step, the Pathshala today stands testimony to the determination of the trust members who wanted to ensure all children are not deprived of their right - education. The children are now regular attendees at this modest classroom. Currently, 40 children from under-privileged families who had never seen a blackboard before, are learning alphabets and numbers.

Remuna (Balasore): Gambharia village in Odisha’s Remuna block was once known for its brick kilns where labourers toiled day in and day out, and their children played all day long blending into the red dust of bricks, often unseen, unheard, and uneducated. When the parents worked all through the day hauling mud and firing bricks, the children idled away their time.

Being the first-generation learners, the children never dreamt of learning in classrooms as the nearest school was two kilometres away. But the Gandhi Pathshala is walking distance and these children come along with their parents. "While parents go to the kiln, they drop their children here," Barik explains.

Behind the initiative is Chakradhar Das, a retired banker and the president of the Grama Punargathan Trust, who had been thinking of giving a new direction to the lives of the under-privileged children. “For the last so many years, I was seeing that the children would while away their time watching the parents work. But the thought of going to a school never occurred to them. So we wanted to give them what Gandhiji called their birthright — education,” he assertively stated.

Thus was born Gandhi Pathshala, an informal school which would bridge the gap between home and classroom. "And the parents do not have to pay anything. Children here are taught basic things like alphabets, words, numbers and calculations. We provide them with books, stationery, and food. There is one full-time teacher while the trust members take turns to teach," Das added.

Though the effort initially faced resistance from the parents, slowly they cooperated and presently the students' strength stands at 40. “These children never got a study environment at home. So we started bringing them here, fed them, taught them, and tried to develop in them an interest to study,” said Barik, adding, "Even the parents are now supporting us."

One such parent is Bastim Singh, a labourer at the kiln, who expressed his happiness at the way the pathshala is taking care of his disabled child. "Our child is challenged but now we carry him to the school and he enjoys studying. We never had a chance but our children are attending this school when we head to work," he adds.

How does the Pathshala fund its expenses? While the community contributes to the cause, Das arranges for the food and stationery needs of the students. Dr Debadatta Rana, a medical practitioner volunteers the salary of teachers.

As the children make it a habit to reach the pathshala on time, the impact is visible.

Once spending all the time playing in the dust or mimicking their parent, the children mostly eight to 12-year-olds, now speak words, spell them, utter numbers loudly and add them up. They also recite poems, signaling a new rhythm to their life, and the smiles on their face assure that they will be the harbingers of hope not only for their parents but for the community.