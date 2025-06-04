Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

By Kapil Tiwari

Sagar: In Madhya Pradesh’s wilds, where poachers are active and traps hidden in between fallen leaves, the lone yet fiercest protector of the Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve (earlier Nauradehi Tiger Reserve) walks in alertness and sniffs anything that seems suspicious to him. Neither does he hold a gun nor has he got an identity card. Four legs and a strong nose sense are his only weapons and he keeps moving here and there, waiting for the call of duty or his name.

Galileo.

A Belgian Malinois with bright eyes, Galileo is always in a state of alertness. Known as a living legend in India’s fight against wildlife crime, he has since 2020, patrolled the vast 1,200 square kilometers of Nauradehi, the state’s largest tiger reserve, spread across the districts of Sagar, Damoh, and Narsinghpur. In the last four to five years, Galileo has helped in cracking 51 wildlife crime cases which in turn have led to the arrest of 91 smugglers and poachers.

He is believed to be ferocious but the criminals are more afraid of his sensing ability.

Born on March 17, 2017, Galileo was first posted at Chambal Gharial Sanctuary in Morena and later shifted to to Nauradehi in 2020 given his exceptional guarding abilities. Since then, the 2-foot-tall guardian of the forests has uncovered leopard, bear, and blackbuck killings and exposed poaching networks operating within the reserve.

“Galileo is not an ordinary dog. He has much thinking ability,” says Dr. A.A. Ansari, Deputy Director of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. “His deployment is not ordinary either. He is sent to places based on intelligence and patrol rosters, especially in areas where poachers are most active. And he is the one who uncovers traps laid for wild boars and deer,” Ansari adds.

Belgian Malinois is known worldwide for its intelligence, agility, and bond with humans. Usually the breed is preferred for elite army and police squads across the globe.

His handler, forest guard Pritam Ahirwar, shares a wonderful bond with him. “Galileo is too fast. Once he picks up a smell, he chases it till he gets it,” says Ahirwar looking at the canine friend.

These dogs are trained in smell, memory recall drills, and exercises which keep their senses razor-sharp. He is also trained to differentiate human and wildlife smells, and gets to the root of decomposed remains which help in making breakthroughs.

Galileo has a detailed routine for the day and a typical diet system. His meals are carefully sorted for strength and stamina and all of it is decided by the Forest Headquarters in Bhopal. His monthly maintenance that includes his diet, vaccination, and medical checks, costs between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Since Nauradehi’s summer heat is harsh, efforts are made to keep him hydrated. A kennel with constant access to clean water is the place where Galileo takes rest. A dedicated vehicle is also allotted for exigencies.

Other than the duty he does, Galileo is a dog with a heart. Like humans he too walks tall when he returns from a successful patrol. He wags his tail a little higher and runs to his handler when his name is called. But when the night calm descends, Galileo is ready to pounce at anything that threatens wildlife.

When countless animals fall prey to poachers across forest reserves in the country, Galileo certainly is the guardian of Nauradehi who can be trusted. For the forest officials he’s not just a sniffer dog, he is family.

“He does speak in his language but not all can understand. I do because he matters to me as someone my own, who shares a strong bond of love with me,” says Ahirwar, gently patting Galileo’s head.