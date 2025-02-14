Gaja Katha: From Hatred To Love, How Assam's Story Initiative Helps People Understand Elephants Better

Baksa (Assam): For the seventh-grader kid Rinku Boro (name changed), elephants signified destruction and devastation. Living in a remote village in Udalguri district of Assam at the foothills of Bhutan, the sight of herds wandering near his home was common yet petrifying. He would unknowingly curse them for raiding their paddy fields like anyone else.

But this was until he attended a unique session of Gaja Katha (Elephant Stories) at Bhutankhuti Deurali Middle English School in Udalguri. "Did you know adult elephants require about 300 kgs of food and about 250 litres of water every day to sustain," asked Rinku to the ETV reporter. Sitting cross-legged and with eyes widened, he went on to narrate how elephants survive for 60 to 65 years and that a pachyderm gives birth to only four to six calves in its entire lifetime.

Gaja Katha session 2 at Hatishal Chapori Mising Gaon (ETV Bharat)

"I did not know the elephants migrate from one place to another in search of fodder as they require a huge amount of food, which is not available in one place. And yet we used to misunderstand them so much," Rinku says with a sense of remorse.

Thanks to Gaja Katha sessions, organised by Aaranyak, a wildlife conservation group, children in this part of the state are growing up informed - on how to co-exist with animals, particularly elephants and reduce the conflict. The initiative assumes significance considering the fact that Assam had been witnessing increased incidents of human-elephant conflicts over the years.

Rinku’s village has been facing frequent raids by wild elephants who comprise an estimated 5,828 in numbers. Add to it shrinking forest lands which contribute to the conflict even more. The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 which was released in December 2024 indicated that the northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura had recorded the highest decline in forest cover. The growth in elephant numbers and the declining forest cover combined together perhaps explain the reason behind the intensity of ongoing human-elephant conflicts in Assam.

A woman in Halodhibari takes a closer look at a poster of Gaja Katha (ETV Bharat)

According to the government statistics, several districts in Assam including Udalguri, Baksa, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon are identified as human-elephant conflict areas.

According to government data, districts like Udalguri, Baksa, Sonitpur, and Golaghat are among the worst affected as in 2023 alone, 89 elephants and 50 humans lost their lives to these conflicts. Similarly, 64 elephants and 80 humans died in 2022.

The Power of Stories

Gaja Katha was designed with the objective of bridging the gap between fear and understanding. Through interactive sessions, storytelling, and engaging activities, Aaranyak educates young minds about elephant behaviour, their crucial role in the ecosystem, and ways to coexist peacefully.

“We created Gaja Katha to help students understand why elephants behave the way they do,” explained Mondeep Basumatary, Project Assistant at Aaranyak. “We believe that by educating children, we can instill a sense of responsibility towards wildlife conservation from an early age.” The programme also provided students with booklets explaining the concept of a ‘danger zone,’ which is when human movement triggers a change in an elephant’s behaviour, such as raising its head or trunk. “Maintaining at least 30 to 35 meters from an elephant herd can ensure safety,” a booklet prepared by Aaranyak mentions.

A session in progress (ETV Bharat)

It may be mentioned here that apart from different audio visual materials prepared on elephants and its behaviour, the Aaranyak has also prepared some informative booklets which were distributed among the participants of the Gaja Katha programme.

"The booklets contain information which can help people understand aggressive behaviour of the elephant and how to move to safety," said Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Conservationist and Ecologist who has been researching on elephants and conservation-oriented livelihood in Assam for the last two decades.

The campaign in Udalguri, Baksa and Tamulpur are supported by SBI Foundation the Aaranyak's works in Eastern Assam and Garohill districts are supported by the British Asian Trust and Darwin Initiative, UK.

Understanding the Conflict

Citing the ISFR 2023 report, Lahkar says “People in our area know about the conflicts but are unaware of the reasons. We explain the impact of fragmented habitats and disturbed elephant corridors. Our goal is to help communities understand and mitigate these conflicts.”

Gaja Katha session in Konwabam (ETV Bharat)

Promoting Coexistence

Beyond storytelling, Gaja Katha offers practical solutions to reduce conflict. "During the programme we also suggest the people to think of alternate farming practices like planting ginger, turmeric, citronella etc instead of corn, pumpkin, sugarcane etc which will help keep the elephants away. Plants with thorns like citrus fruits (lemon) near houses could also protect houses from elephant attack," Lahkar said pointing to the booklet that has all the information.

Rimpee Moran, Aaranyak's Project officer explains how Gaja Katha is integral to their community outreach programme. "It is a part of a practical resource designed to assist communities in safeguarding their homes and crops from elephant interactions. These sessions offered valuable insights into elephant behaviour and practical conflict reduction strategies, promoting a more peaceful coexistence." she explained. Rimpee says in the last two years they have ensured participation of close to 17000 people who live in human elephant conflict areas.

As Rinku walked back home with his friends, he was engrossed in his thoughts but all of a sudden, when he spoke aloud to his friends, it was nothing less than heartening. "We should not hate elephants, they should be our responsibility. They have equal right on the land as we have and as humans we should understand and value them," he said and his friends nodded in agreement. Indeed a 'Gaja Katha'.