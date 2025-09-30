Gaj Rakshak App To Monitor Elephants In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
The application will help check man-elephant conflicts in the area
Published : September 30, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST
Umaria: Authorities at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are making use of technology to monitor the elephants and prevent instances of man-elephant conflict. The area has seen a rise in the population of pachyderms for some time.
The authorities are in the process of using the ‘Gaj Rakshak app’ that was launched recently by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on the occasion of World Tiger Day. This mobile application, developed in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, Wildlife Conservation Trust and Kalpvag company, provides real-time information about the elephants. Officials were imparted training on its use from September 26 to 29.
Director at the Reserve, Anupam Sahay, disclosed, “This app provides real-time location of elephants along with their movement and behaviour. It will provide timely alerts as soon as elephants approach a village, which will help prevent elephant-human conflict. This will make elephant monitoring easier."
It was disclosed that all the information about the elephants will be collected and monitored in real time through this app. This will provide the opportunity to alert local communities through WhatsApp.
Gaj Rakshak is a high-tech app offering features like SMS alerts, voice calls, push notifications, sirens and an offline mode. Officials disclosed that all these can prove very effective in elephant monitoring.
Using the app, elephant monitors can share information about their current location. They can also take photos and upload their current location on the app, indicating whether the elephant is roaming alone or in a herd. This information will be available to app users within a 10 km radius of the elephant's current location. This will contribute towards elephant conservation while checking human-elephant conflict.
The elephant population at Bandhavgarh has been steadily increasing. Officials said that their movement is visible throughout Shahdol Division, and their activities can be seen throughout the year. Shahdol, Anuppur, and Umaria are all recording their presence.
Officials disclosed that apart from the officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department personnel of Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, North Shahdol, South Shahdol, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Umaria, and Dindori are being trained to use this app.
Officials further disclosed that the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve currently houses a significant number of elephants. While elephants used to visit the area before, they have now made it their permanent home.
In 2018, a herd of 40 elephants arrived and settled here, becoming permanent residents. Their number has now reached around 65 and is steadily increasing. During the harvest season, these elephants occasionally venture into rural areas.
Wildlife experts say that the reason for elephants making Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve their home is that they have enough water to drink, food to eat and a safe habitat.
“Wild animals make their home where these facilities are available. All three are easily available for elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Therefore, this place has become a favourite for elephants. They also feel safe, which is why these wild elephants have stayed here for the last several years,” they said.
The tribal-dominated Shahdol Division encompasses three districts of Shahdol, Anuppur, and Umaria. The forest cover is dense, and these districts are rich in natural resources, making it a sought-after habitat for birds and animals. Experts said that since these districts are adjacent to Chhattisgarh, elephant movement continues from there as well.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shraddha Pendre disclosed, “Elephant movement is frequently observed in Shahdol district. A group of 19 elephants has been living in the Bansagar backwaters in the Byawari region for the past several months. Because there is ample water and a dense bamboo forest, they can find food. The area is also hilly, which is very favourable for elephants."
Besides coming here to seek tigers, the visitors at the Reserve are also coming to see the elephants. Pictures of elephants in Bandhavgarh continue to attract tourists.
