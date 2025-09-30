ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gaj Rakshak App To Monitor Elephants In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria: Authorities at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are making use of technology to monitor the elephants and prevent instances of man-elephant conflict. The area has seen a rise in the population of pachyderms for some time.

The authorities are in the process of using the ‘Gaj Rakshak app’ that was launched recently by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on the occasion of World Tiger Day. This mobile application, developed in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, Wildlife Conservation Trust and Kalpvag company, provides real-time information about the elephants. Officials were imparted training on its use from September 26 to 29.

Director at the Reserve, Anupam Sahay, disclosed, “This app provides real-time location of elephants along with their movement and behaviour. It will provide timely alerts as soon as elephants approach a village, which will help prevent elephant-human conflict. This will make elephant monitoring easier."

It was disclosed that all the information about the elephants will be collected and monitored in real time through this app. This will provide the opportunity to alert local communities through WhatsApp.

Gaj Rakshak is a high-tech app offering features like SMS alerts, voice calls, push notifications, sirens and an offline mode. Officials disclosed that all these can prove very effective in elephant monitoring.

Using the app, elephant monitors can share information about their current location. They can also take photos and upload their current location on the app, indicating whether the elephant is roaming alone or in a herd. This information will be available to app users within a 10 km radius of the elephant's current location. This will contribute towards elephant conservation while checking human-elephant conflict.