'Future Of Urdu Literature Hopeful,' Says Young Kashmiri Writer Suhail Salim

Srinagar: Many people are doing excellent work in promoting the Urdu language and literature in the Kashmir Valley while creating a better platform for talented young writers. Among them, the name of fiction writer and editor Suhail Salim is worth mentioning. He has published about 150 fiction and three books so far, with his fourth book, titled Ibn Maryam Ki Wapsi, set to be released in April.

Suhail Salim spoke to ETV Bharat regarding his literary journey and contributions to the Urdu language and literature.

Suhail Salim receiving a momento (ETV Bharat)

He said that despite Urdu being a subject in school, he had no interest in reading or writing in Urdu until the twelfth grade. However, a professor in college sparked his interest in the language. "Before that, I used to attend Urdu class without a book. However, my professor advised me that having the content in front of you makes it easier to understand and appreciate Urdu poetry and stories. When I followed his advice, I realised how true it was."

In response to a question, Suhail Salim said, "My first work was a poem titled Bodhi Maan, which I later had the opportunity to read at the university. However, my first fiction piece, Reza Reza Khawab, was published in 2016 and was based on a true incident. My first book, Women Fiction Writers of Jammu and Kashmir, was based on research and was published in 2019. After that, two more books, Harf Shireen and Tabssum Zia Ke Afsane, were also published. Both books highlight the outstanding contributions of women writers."

Cover of Suhail Salim's work (ETV Bharat)

Thirty-four-year-old Suhail Salim, from Rainawari, Srinagar, not only expresses his thoughts and observations in the form of fiction but also publishes a quarterly magazine that provides a platform for young literary enthusiasts. The first issue of Koh-e-Maran magazine was published in 2021. He stated that Koh-e-Maran has become a platform not only for budding writers but also for well-known literary figures, with 12 issues published so far.

As part of his commitment to promoting Urdu literature, Suhail has paid special attention to women fiction writers in his books. His publications include Harf Shireen and Tabssum Zia Ke Afsane. In addition, Suhail has published about 300 articles in local and national journals, offering insightful perspectives on social, cultural, and literary topics. His thought-provoking writings have earned him the respect of fellow scholars and readers.

Suhail Salim receiving honour (ETV Bharat)

When asked about the future of Urdu literature and fiction writing in Kashmir, he expressed optimism, stating, "The future of Urdu literature and fiction writing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley, is bright. Not only do people continue to read Urdu, but the number of new writers is also growing."

Suhail Salim has been honoured with several awards, including the Farid Parbati Memorial Award, the Umar Majeed Yuva Award, the Nagina International Award, and the Rabindranath Tagore Award.