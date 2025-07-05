From Warangal To Weapon Designing: Telugu Scientist Helps Build India's Missile Might

Geesukonda (Warangal): As Operation Sindoor was going on, the world took notice of India's missile capabilities, with the Indian military destroying terrorist bases and enemy airfields with precision strikes. However, what many don't know is that among the smart brains that designed these missiles is a young Telugu scientist from a humble background, Veeragoni Sandeep from Geesukonda village in Warangal district.
Sandeep's journey is an example of how passion-fueled hard work can propel someone from even a financially disadvantaged background to being national pride. Born in an economically backward family, Sandeep spent his childhood in a government school, and later he topped the district in intermediate, with a dream to pursue aeronautical engineering.
Despite securing a seat in the branch of his choice at Anna University in Tamil Nadu, financial constraints made the dream seem impossible.
“The fees, the living expenses, everything was beyond our means. But kind-hearted donors stepped in and helped me. Their belief in me became my biggest motivation,” says Sandeep. With that support, Sandeep not only completed his engineering with flying colours but set his sights on something even higher, the sky.
Inspired By Abdul Kalam
Having had a deep admiration for India's Missile Man, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, Sandeep also wanted to work in India's defence sector. That opportunity presented itself to him in the form of an open recruitment drive at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad, for just two scientist posts. An astonishing 30,000 people applied, and among these, Sandeep's dedication and engineering skills stood out, and he was selected as a Grade B Scientist at DRDO.
In the decade that he has spent there, he has been promoted twice and has played a crucial role in the development of several advanced missile systems.
Key Role In Hypersonic Missile Development
Sandeep was part of the 10-member core team that developed India’s first Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASHM), a hypersonic glide weapon with a range of 1,500 km, capable of travelling at five times the speed of sound. Until recently, this technology was exclusive to the US, Russia, and China.
The successful launch on November 16 last year was a proud moment for India. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh personally congratulated the scientists and presented them with awards. “Being part of such an elite team, and contributing to something so strategic using 100% indigenous technology, is the greatest honor of my life,” says Sandeep.
Behind Operation Sindoor
Apart from being involved in the development of the Akash missile, which struck terrorist camps across the border during Operation Sindoor, Sandeep's work extended to designing the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), a system capable of intercepting low-altitude aerial threats in seconds.
“At DRDO, we work with advanced indigenous technologies to build powerful weapons that protect our nation. Our missiles are now being exported to other countries. Knowing that I contribute to India’s defence every day is a matter of immense pride,” says Sandeep.
A Message To The Youth
Sandeep's story is a message to every young person in India, daring to dream despite financial circumstances. As a message to the youth, he says, “If you have the passion and work hard with honesty, there will always be someone who will help you rise. I’m proof that even a poor boy from a small village can build missiles for the nation."
