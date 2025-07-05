ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Warangal To Weapon Designing: Telugu Scientist Helps Build India's Missile Might

Geesukonda (Warangal): As Operation Sindoor was going on, the world took notice of India's missile capabilities, with the Indian military destroying terrorist bases and enemy airfields with precision strikes. However, what many don't know is that among the smart brains that designed these missiles is a young Telugu scientist from a humble background, Veeragoni Sandeep from Geesukonda village in Warangal district.

Sandeep's journey is an example of how passion-fueled hard work can propel someone from even a financially disadvantaged background to being national pride. Born in an economically backward family, Sandeep spent his childhood in a government school, and later he topped the district in intermediate, with a dream to pursue aeronautical engineering.

Despite securing a seat in the branch of his choice at Anna University in Tamil Nadu, financial constraints made the dream seem impossible.

“The fees, the living expenses, everything was beyond our means. But kind-hearted donors stepped in and helped me. Their belief in me became my biggest motivation,” says Sandeep. With that support, Sandeep not only completed his engineering with flying colours but set his sights on something even higher, the sky.

Inspired By Abdul Kalam

Having had a deep admiration for India's Missile Man, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, Sandeep also wanted to work in India's defence sector. That opportunity presented itself to him in the form of an open recruitment drive at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad, for just two scientist posts. An astonishing 30,000 people applied, and among these, Sandeep's dedication and engineering skills stood out, and he was selected as a Grade B Scientist at DRDO.

In the decade that he has spent there, he has been promoted twice and has played a crucial role in the development of several advanced missile systems.

Key Role In Hypersonic Missile Development

Sandeep was part of the 10-member core team that developed India’s first Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASHM), a hypersonic glide weapon with a range of 1,500 km, capable of travelling at five times the speed of sound. Until recently, this technology was exclusive to the US, Russia, and China.