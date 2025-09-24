ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Victim To Survivor, Stories Of Hope And Resilience In Kamathipura

Mumbai: "I was thrown into a dungeon," Muskan recounted, her voice heavy with despair. "My entire life went into darkness." Fifteen years old and full of hope, Muskan left her impoverished family and four siblings behind, hoping to earn good money as a housemaid in Mumbai.

With only her father as the family's sole earner, money was always scarce, pushing young Muskan to seek her own means of contributing to the family. A villager promised her a good job with an old man in the city, offering her a lifeline that she desperately grabbed.

But the promise was a cruel deception. After a period of time, Muskan got to know that she was sold into Kamathipura, a notorious sex workers' colony in Mumbai. Suddenly, Muskan was thrust into the brutal world of prostitution. For days, she was tormented by the horrors of her new reality. She begged to be released to her captors, but her pleas fell on deaf ears. She resisted fiercely, but her struggles were met with death threats.

"I had no other way out," Muskan confessed. "This place was new to me. This place became a prison for me." Her life, once like a budding lotus flower, was shattered. She finally surrendered: "Now I had no choice but to die or say yes. I gave up and devoted myself to this business."

Now over 25, Muskan knows the harsh reality of her profession as her youth fades. Yet, she fiercely guards the honour of her family. Whenever she visited her village during those ten years, she lied, telling them she worked as a housemaid. Her own honour was ruined, but she was determined to protect the family from getting ruined.

When Tejaswini's husband died, she became the sole provider for her three young children, and her small income from washing dishes was no longer enough. Driven by a desperate need and a deep love for her family, she began working in the sex trade in Kamathipura.

All the while, Tejaswini held a singular goal - to create a better life for her family by leaving prostitution as soon as she could. She taught herself to be an expert tailor, and with her new skills, she was able to exit the dark life.

Initiative Of A Social Organization