From Two Buffaloes To Rs 1 Lakh A Day: The Dairy Empire Of Maharashtra's 78-Year-Old Chandrakalabai

Nanded: Half a century ago, Chandrakalabai and her husband were leading a humble life, happy with whatever they had to do to earn two meals a day. She walked from house-to-house, carrying pots of milk, curd, and cow dung cakes on her head so that she could earn a little, eat that day, and start again tomorrow. Her husband, Prabhu Appa, was equally hardworking. He cycled from one village to another, collecting kadaba (milk residue) from farmers and selling it. The couple built their lives and business purely on the basis of trust.

But years later, today, the 78-year-old Chandrakalabai Prabhuappa Alamkhane proudly runs a dairy enterprise generating over Rs 1 lakh every day.

The turning point for the couple came in 1985, when Chandrakalabai opened a small shop called Prabhu Doodh Dairy in Nanded’s Gurudwara area. Apart from selling milk door-to-door, she slowly diversified into selling curd, butter, and ghee as well. Her products quickly became the favourite of people for their quality and purity.

Today, she runs her dairy with 70 buffaloes - with breeds including Murrah, Jafar, Pandharpuri, and Solapuri. She has constructed a 9-acre farmhouse with proper sheds and cultivated fodder for the animals. The dairy produces around 500 litres of milk daily, which is being sold at Rs 70 per litre, earning approximately Rs 35,000 each day from milk alone.

But that’s just not the only reason to cheer for Chandrakalabai. The dairy added products like paneer, khava, and other dairy needs of families and quickly gained popularity. While paneer sells at Rs 360 per kg, khava is sold at Rs 280 per kg, generating an additional Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000 daily. Altogether, Chandrakalabai earns over Rs 1 lakh per day, a remarkable leap from where she had started.