From The Streets To The Luxury Of Overseas; How Life Changed For Two Stray Dogs In Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Moti and Jaya were two stray dogs who used to roam in the streets of Varanasi ten months ago. But today they stay in luxurious houses enjoying beachside views and eating imported biscuits. On this International Dog Day, let's delve into the story that changed their lives.

Jaya and Moti used to roam around in the riverine areas of Varanasi. At a time when the dogs were wandering in the area, injured, two female tourists who were visiting the city at that time caught their attention of them. Seeing the the plight of the dogs tourists from Italy and the Netherlands reached out to Animotel Dog Care, an organisation that works for the rescue of injured dogs.

The dogs were then rescued and kept in safe custody by the organisation. The two tourists later adopted the dogs and took them to their home countries after creating passports and processing the necessary documentation.

Sandalip Sen, the coordinator of the organisation that was established in 2020 says they have rescued more than thousands of dogs. The dogs are kept safely in their care centres in the Harhua area of ​​Varanasi. The centres have medical facilities ranging from the Patient Department to Operation Theatres. Sandalip appealed to the public to contact them if they find any helpless animal on the streets so that they are given proper treatment.