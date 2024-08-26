ETV Bharat / offbeat

From The Streets To The Luxury Of Overseas; How Life Changed For Two Stray Dogs In Varanasi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

On this International Dog Day, let's delve into the story that changed the lives of two stray dogs who roamed injured in the riverine areas of Varanasi

Moti and Jaya were two stray dogs who used to roam in the streets of Varanasi ten months ago
Street dogs Moti and Jaya (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Moti and Jaya were two stray dogs who used to roam in the streets of Varanasi ten months ago. But today they stay in luxurious houses enjoying beachside views and eating imported biscuits. On this International Dog Day, let's delve into the story that changed their lives.

From The Streets To The Luxury Of Overseas; How Life Changed For Two Stray Dogs In Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

Jaya and Moti used to roam around in the riverine areas of Varanasi. At a time when the dogs were wandering in the area, injured, two female tourists who were visiting the city at that time caught their attention of them. Seeing the the plight of the dogs tourists from Italy and the Netherlands reached out to Animotel Dog Care, an organisation that works for the rescue of injured dogs.

The dogs were then rescued and kept in safe custody by the organisation. The two tourists later adopted the dogs and took them to their home countries after creating passports and processing the necessary documentation.

Sandalip Sen, the coordinator of the organisation that was established in 2020 says they have rescued more than thousands of dogs. The dogs are kept safely in their care centres in the Harhua area of ​​Varanasi. The centres have medical facilities ranging from the Patient Department to Operation Theatres. Sandalip appealed to the public to contact them if they find any helpless animal on the streets so that they are given proper treatment.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Moti and Jaya were two stray dogs who used to roam in the streets of Varanasi ten months ago. But today they stay in luxurious houses enjoying beachside views and eating imported biscuits. On this International Dog Day, let's delve into the story that changed their lives.

From The Streets To The Luxury Of Overseas; How Life Changed For Two Stray Dogs In Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

Jaya and Moti used to roam around in the riverine areas of Varanasi. At a time when the dogs were wandering in the area, injured, two female tourists who were visiting the city at that time caught their attention of them. Seeing the the plight of the dogs tourists from Italy and the Netherlands reached out to Animotel Dog Care, an organisation that works for the rescue of injured dogs.

The dogs were then rescued and kept in safe custody by the organisation. The two tourists later adopted the dogs and took them to their home countries after creating passports and processing the necessary documentation.

Sandalip Sen, the coordinator of the organisation that was established in 2020 says they have rescued more than thousands of dogs. The dogs are kept safely in their care centres in the Harhua area of ​​Varanasi. The centres have medical facilities ranging from the Patient Department to Operation Theatres. Sandalip appealed to the public to contact them if they find any helpless animal on the streets so that they are given proper treatment.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANARAS STREET DOGS REACH ABROADBANARAS DOG MOTI AND JAYABANARAS STREET DOGS IN ITALYBANARAS STREET DOGS IN NETHERLANDINTERNATIONAL DOG DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.