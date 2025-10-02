From Sulaiman To Jannath: How A Trans Person Earned Acceptance And Dignity By Taking Up Farming
A transgender farmer from Tamil Nadu who lived in Bengaluru for 10 years before returning to her roots finds peace.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Tenkasi: Acceptance and dignity are still a far-fetched dream for the transgender community in India, particularly those living in the remote interiors. But there are examples of those rising above all obstacles to live a dignified life.
One such person is Jannath. Born as Seyathu Sulaiman to Rasavu Maideen and Ismail Bibi of Champankulam near Azhwarkurichi in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, Jannath is now proudly engaged in agriculture and is accepted by her family.
Jannath lost her farmer father when she was seven, and the responsibility of the children fell on her mother, who took up farming to raise them.
Jannath noticed certain hormonal changes in her body at the age of 18, where his voice, gait and preference of clothing changed to feminine. She soon realised that she was a transgender person.
For years, she tried to hide it and was afraid to tell her family. But in 2005, Jannath made the move and told her mother. At the same time, she also decided to leave her home and move to Bengaluru despite her family's opposition.
Jannath started living with other transgender people, roaming on streets, buses and trains, seeking alms. She eventually saved enough and underwent surgery with the help of her fellow transgender people and officially changed her name. Jannath lived in Bengaluru for 10 years, but grew increasingly averse to collecting alms until one day in 2015, when she decided to return to her roots.
Her mother was a little hesitant at first but was eventually convinced to take back Jannath. She started farming with her mother on the leased six acres of land near the Kadananadhi Dam, located at the foot of the scenic Western Ghats.
Jannath presently cultivates paddy, groundnut, small tubers and cassava tubers. The ETV Team travelled all the way to Sambankulam village to find her farming in the fields.
"My body suddenly changed when I was in Class 8. I was working at a brick kiln at that time and couldn't work there. I told my family that I was transgender person," Jannath told ETV Bharat.
Stating that her mother was upset over her sex-change surgery, Jannath said that she took to seeking alms on the streets as no one gave a job to a trans person.
“When I told my mother about my desire to return home, she was worried that the people in the village would treat me differently and make fun of me. I convinced her and she accepted me. Gradually, the people of the village accepted me too,” Jannath said.
These days, she is happy living with her mother and practising agriculture. But there are challenges at work. “Since this is a mountainous area, wild boars and bears destroy the potato crops. We have to guard the fields at night. Since it is uncomfortable, I often bring my mother along. At other times, the people from the neighbouring plantation help," she added.
Jannath finds farming enjoyable. “Even though there is a lot of pain, it brings peace to the mind. When the crops bear fruit after hard work, it makes you happy. You are content to think that you have grown the food you eat. The profit may be small, but it brings peace and happiness to the mind,” she underlined.
Over the years, Jannath has become proficient in all the farming-related tasks. “I don't have any big aspirations for the future. I want to be happy farming and to live in peace. Transgenders don't have to live by seeking alms. Many of them are proving this,” she said while pointing out that if the government gives reservation benefits, the lives of many more transgender persons will be transformed.
Her mother, Ismail Bibi, said, "It was hard for me when my son told me that he was transgender. He was my only son. It was embarrassing. I thought of having grandchildren, but that was not to be.” She added that people talking about Jannath upset her at times, but she has accepted her.
A woman from the village, Karupammal, said, "I have known Jannath since childhood. There is the challenge of saving the crops from animals. I have no problem because I have a husband and sons. Jannath’s family does not have any men. They have to come and keep watch at night."
Read More