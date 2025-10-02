ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Sulaiman To Jannath: How A Trans Person Earned Acceptance And Dignity By Taking Up Farming

Jannath in her field. ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 2, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST 4 Min Read

Tenkasi: Acceptance and dignity are still a far-fetched dream for the transgender community in India, particularly those living in the remote interiors. But there are examples of those rising above all obstacles to live a dignified life. One such person is Jannath. Born as Seyathu Sulaiman to Rasavu Maideen and Ismail Bibi of Champankulam near Azhwarkurichi in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, Jannath is now proudly engaged in agriculture and is accepted by her family. Jannath lost her farmer father when she was seven, and the responsibility of the children fell on her mother, who took up farming to raise them. Jannath in her field. (ETV Bharat) Jannath noticed certain hormonal changes in her body at the age of 18, where his voice, gait and preference of clothing changed to feminine. She soon realised that she was a transgender person. For years, she tried to hide it and was afraid to tell her family. But in 2005, Jannath made the move and told her mother. At the same time, she also decided to leave her home and move to Bengaluru despite her family's opposition. Jannath started living with other transgender people, roaming on streets, buses and trains, seeking alms. She eventually saved enough and underwent surgery with the help of her fellow transgender people and officially changed her name. Jannath lived in Bengaluru for 10 years, but grew increasingly averse to collecting alms until one day in 2015, when she decided to return to her roots. Her mother was a little hesitant at first but was eventually convinced to take back Jannath. She started farming with her mother on the leased six acres of land near the Kadananadhi Dam, located at the foot of the scenic Western Ghats.