From Stove To Smart Phones, Empowerment Of Tribal Women In Sarguja

Sarguja: Tribal rural women of Sarguja have embarked on a transformative journey, coming out from traditional household chores to have their own identity.

Soni Paikra, a 28-year-old woman from Ghanghari village in Sarguja district, has emerged as a symbol of self-reliance for tribal women. Once confined to household chores, Soni's journey to empowerment began in 2014 when she joined the state government’s Bihan Yojana.

Soni got married at 18 after completing her 12th grade. Her life took a turn when she decided to take a bank loan through the Bihan Yojana. She started goat rearing and vegetable farming on a small plot of land and started gaining financial independence. She purchased a two-wheeler and essential household appliances like a TV, fridge, and washing machine with her earnings.

"Earlier, I was a housewife. I joined the group, took a loan, and started farming and goat rearing. Now, as an RBK in the Rashtriya Gramin Ajeevika Mission, I earn income from self-employment and receive incentives," said Soni Paikra.

Soni became a Resource Book Keeper (RBK) under Bihan. She is connecting 200 to 250 women across 10 gram panchayats to self-employment opportunities. "Seeing Soni's success, I joined the group and started my own self-employment," said Madhavi, a group worker.