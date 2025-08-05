ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Stones To Soil: Exploring A Unique Marketplace In MP's Neemuch

Leaves of neem, acacia, moringa and jamphal and dry bitter gourd, dry lemon and orange peels, acacia pods, ank and dhatura seeds are among the items sold at the Neemuch market. People who come to the market to sell their agricultural produce said they get good prices for these items. Therefore, a large number of different types of medicinal crops and items are sold here.

The agricultural produce markets of Neemuch in West Madhya Pradesh and Pipaliya Mandi of Mandsaur are the largest in the state. The variety of agricultural produce sold here is much greater than in other markets. Separate sections have been arranged for medicinal crops at both places.

Neemuch: A city market in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch sells soil and stones. In this market for agricultural produce, items ranging from dust, flowers, soil, and stones are sold, with a dedicated section for those possessing medicinal properties.

Stones are sold at the market at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per quintal. Soil with medicinal properties is also said here, whose price is decided according to its quality. The price ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per quintal. Sanjay Dhakad, an expert in the medicinal crops market, has been collecting information about the strange items coming here for a long time.

Items for sale at the Neemuch market (ETV Bharat)

"The stones sold here are commonly referred to as iron stone or silicon stone. The current price is approximately ₹1,000 per quintal. While the specific uses of these stones are not widely known, they contain silicon dioxide, which is used in the production of medicines related to skin, hair, and nails," he said.

According to Satyanarayan Patidar, a farmer from the locality, " Items sold here are even difficult to guess. People do not even know the names of many things".

Items for sale at the Neemuch market (ETV Bharat)

"Flowers and seeds of weeds growing on the roadside or in the forest, like Fuwadia, Adashishi, Dhatura, Ank etc., are sold at good prices. In Neemuch, unique medicinal crops are traded that cannot be found in any regular market. This attracts a diverse group of buyers and sellers, leading to a significant daily trade in medicinal plants," Patidar added.

More than 300 types of medicinal crops sown on a commercial level in the fields are bought and sold in the Neemuch market. Labhchand Dhakad, a farmer from Nayagaon, said," Farmers produce crops like Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Safed Musli and Kalonji. Along with this, crops grown in barren land, which people do not consider to be of any value, are also sold here".

Items for sale at the Neemuch market (ETV Bharat)

Leaves, Roots, Stems For Sale

According to Sanjay Dhakad, the leaves of Jamun, orange, lemon, and neem are sold here. " Dried fruits and their peels like Ber, Jamun, Nibodi, bitter gourd, lemon, orange, acacia pods, Moringa pods, etc, get good prices here. Twigs, straw, roots and stems of medicinal crops are also sold here."

Items for sale at the Neemuch market (ETV Bharat)

Hundreds of items that one cannot find in any other part of the country come for sale at the Neemuch market. People from distant parts of the country come to the market to shop. Many items get good prices here, while sometimes some items remain unsold.