From Soldier to Sculptor: The Remarkable Second Life Of Assam's Sanjeev Pegu

By Srimanta Das

Gohpur: There’s a common perception that men in uniform - soldiers and policemen - are hardened by duty and detached from the softer hues of life. Their lives are assumed to be governed by discipline, routine, and responsibility, often far from the realm of art, imagination, and creativity.

A former Indian Army jawan from Magoni, Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district, Sanjeev Pegu served the nation for over 17 years. Today, he serves inspiration not with a rifle, but with recycled tyres, scrap wood, and a vivid artistic vision.

Sanjeev joined the Indian Army in 2005, entering through the sports quota due to his talent as a footballer. His skill on the field opened the gates to a journey across India - Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh - and even beyond its borders.

In 2012, during the civil conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, representing India in one of the most challenging global missions. After years of serving the nation and the world, Sanjeev retired from active duty in 2022.

An Artist In Uniform

Behind the uniform, however, lived an artist, quiet but ever curious. During his army service itself, Sanjeev began exploring his creative side. Using discarded items like used tyres, wood scraps, and metal, he started crafting items for his home in his spare time.

Post-retirement, that hobby has blossomed into a full-fledged creative pursuit.

Today, Sanjeev builds functional and decorative pieces - sofas, tables, clocks, sound systems, dining sets, and more, all made from waste materials. His work doesn’t just reflect ingenuity, but also a deep environmental consciousness and artistic finesse.

From tyres turned into stylish furniture to wooden carvings of wild animals like lions, rhinos, and birds, every piece from his hands carries a unique identity. His home is adorned with these creations, each item telling a story of transformation and passion.

A Craft Rooted In Childhood