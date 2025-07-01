From Soldier to Sculptor: The Remarkable Second Life Of Assam's Sanjeev Pegu

By Srimanta Das
Gohpur: There’s a common perception that men in uniform - soldiers and policemen - are hardened by duty and detached from the softer hues of life. Their lives are assumed to be governed by discipline, routine, and responsibility, often far from the realm of art, imagination, and creativity.
A former Indian Army jawan from Magoni, Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district, Sanjeev Pegu served the nation for over 17 years. Today, he serves inspiration not with a rifle, but with recycled tyres, scrap wood, and a vivid artistic vision.
Sanjeev joined the Indian Army in 2005, entering through the sports quota due to his talent as a footballer. His skill on the field opened the gates to a journey across India - Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh - and even beyond its borders.
In 2012, during the civil conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, representing India in one of the most challenging global missions. After years of serving the nation and the world, Sanjeev retired from active duty in 2022.
An Artist In Uniform
Behind the uniform, however, lived an artist, quiet but ever curious. During his army service itself, Sanjeev began exploring his creative side. Using discarded items like used tyres, wood scraps, and metal, he started crafting items for his home in his spare time.
Post-retirement, that hobby has blossomed into a full-fledged creative pursuit.
Today, Sanjeev builds functional and decorative pieces - sofas, tables, clocks, sound systems, dining sets, and more, all made from waste materials. His work doesn’t just reflect ingenuity, but also a deep environmental consciousness and artistic finesse.
From tyres turned into stylish furniture to wooden carvings of wild animals like lions, rhinos, and birds, every piece from his hands carries a unique identity. His home is adorned with these creations, each item telling a story of transformation and passion.
A Craft Rooted In Childhood
Speaking to ETV Bharat Assam, Sanjeev shared that his interest in crafting began in childhood. "I’ve always been interested in making things with my hands. I watch ideas on mobile and try them out in my own way. If they work, I refine them,” he says.
Among his proudest creations is a majestic wooden eagle sculpture atop his home, a tribute to his regiment, the Guards, and a symbol of his identity as a soldier-turned-artist.
Beyond Art: A Business Dream
What began as personal passion has now caught the attention of friends and family. By popular demand, Sanjeev has started creating these pieces for others too, charging only minimal costs. He hopes to expand this work into a small business in the near future, combining creativity with sustainability.
"I thought everyone made beds out of wood. What if I made one out of concrete? It’ll last a lifetime. Someday, my grandchildren will say, ‘Grandfather made this.’ That’s what I want to leave behind," he smiles.
A Life That Inspires
Sanjeev Pegu’s journey is more than a shift from uniform to artwork — it’s a testament to how passion and purpose can coexist. His story proves that creativity knows no boundaries — not even those drawn by camouflage and duty.
In an age where most ex-servicemen seek structure and stability, Sanjeev chose imagination. And in doing so, he’s becoming an inspiration to countless youth who now see art not as a privilege of the few, but as a calling that can bloom even after battlefields.
From soldier to sculptor, Sanjeev Pegu’s second innings may have just begun, but it’s already carved a legacy worth celebrating.
