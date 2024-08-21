ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Sleeping On Apple Boxes To Becoming Millionaire: Bihar's 'Mushroom Man' Scripts Success Story

Patna (Bihar): In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a Bihar has fought all odds to earn the sobriquet of 'Mushroom Man' earning monthly returns of Rs 50-60 lakh per month.

Shashi Bhushan Tiwari, hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur has proved his mettle as an established entrepreneur with his mushroom cultivation.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Tiwari said that his knack for mushroom cultivation grew while his stay at the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi where he used to work in 2000. Tiwari said that when he tasted mushroom for the first time, he thought it was non-veg. It was only through his friend that Tiwari came to know that mushrooms were fungus and not non-veg food.

“People told me that it grows in Haryana near Delhi. I used to take out time and go to the places where it was grown. Whenever I got leave, I used to visit mushroom cultivators. I constantly wanted to know about it,” Tiwari said.

''Once I bought mushrooms and took them home but I did not know how to cook them. Then this thought came to my mind that why not grow it at home. I kept talking to the farmers of Haryana,” he added.

Tiwari said that after starting his venture with baby steps in 2019, he initially faced taunts from people for the venture, but he did not lose heart and followed his passion.

He said it took 19 years to bring mushrooms to Muzaffarpur.

“I had a lot of responsibilities. My children were small at that time. It took 19 years to fulfill all the responsibilities. In 2019, I had completely made up my mind and I came here,” he recalled.

Banks Avoided Financing: Tiwari said that after he started his venture, in 2020, a local bank provided him small finance merely for the reason that the banks were not trusting it.

“The bank officials asked how I could pay EMIs by growing mushrooms. I kept assuring but the bank was not giving the loan. I was constantly struggling,” he said.