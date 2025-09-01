From Rs 100 To 20K A Day: How Bihar's Balveer Tasted Success With Tea Stall Named After PM Modi

Gaya: Every sip of tea has a story, and for Balveer Chandravanshi from Gaya in Bihar, it is a story of struggle, hope and success. Eight years back, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, Balveer decided to open a tea and pakora stall named after the PM, and the rest is history.

PM Modi had once said that India's unemployed youth could even sell pakoras and still earn thousands. While his comments had triggered a debate across the country, Balveer, a resident of Dariyapur, took it as inspiration. He opened a small tea shop in 2017, believing that PM Modi's words would bring results. And it certainly did, as that small tea stall not only fetched him thousands of rupees a day but gave him a chance to employ others.

"Our shop is in Dariyapur village on Gaya-Sherghati Road. People know it as 'Modi Tea and Pakora shop'. I started it in 2017 after PM Modi's statement that even unemployed youth can earn thousands by selling tea and pakoras," says Balveer.

From Rs 100 To 20K A Day: How Bihar's Balveer Chandravanshi Tasted Success With Tea Stall Named After PM Modi (ETV Bharat)

The 'Modi Ji Tea And Pakora' stall here, which serves litti-chokha and pakoras along with tea, is more than just about taste. For Balveer, fate can change for the better if one puts in hard work and dedicated efforts.

In the beginning, Balveer earned just Rs 100 a day selling tea. But things changed soon. The stall became famous and people started coming not only for tea but also to enjoy pakoras and litti-chokha. The unique name and taste made the stall popular. Today, Balveer earns around Rs 20,000 a day, and is now counted among Gaya's successful businessmen.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi himself is a fan of Balveer and his tea stall. Whenever he passes by Sherghati, he stops to enjoy the tea and pakoras here.

Bihar Politics Buzz At Modi Ji Tea Stall

With the state gearing up for crucial Assembly elections, Balveer says political discussions brew at his stall most often. Interestingly, not just from the BJP, but leaders and workers from Congress, RJD and other parties also visit his shop. "Leaders and workers from BJP, RJD, Congress and other parties visit my shop. I hear them discuss politics while sipping tea," he says with a smile.

Modi Ji Tea-Pakora-Litti Chokha Stall in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

These days, one of the hottest topics of discussion at his stall has been the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list which is being severely criticised by the Opposition parties who, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have undertaken 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' for an awareness drive in the state. The Election Commission has claimed that the goal of SIR is to ensure electoral roll accuracy by verifying citizenship, identity, and residency, by removing ineligible entries and including new eligible voters. Even though EC has assured that no eligible voter would be removed without notice or an opportunity to appeal, the Opposition RJD and Congress have alleged that the SIR exercise is politically motivated and that the poor and marginalised voters may lose their right to vote.

Life Before And After Starting Modi Tea Stall

Balveer once struggled with acute poverty when he was working in a private company in Kolkata, which fetched him only Rs 4000 per month. He says it was hard to run the family with such a meagre salary, especially with many family members falling unwell frequently. Living in another state, he felt financial and mental pressure took a toll and whenever he came back to his village, he wanted to start something new.

"When I worked in Kolkata, our father and uncle were very sick, and we faced hard times. Once I opened this tea-and-pakora shop in my village, my life began to change, My family's financial condition stabilised. Today, my elder brother Jayant Kumar is a Sub-Inspector in Siwan, while my younger brother Yashwant Kumar is preparing for UPSC in Delhi."

Balveer's elder brother Jayant Kumar is posted as a Sub-Inspector in Siwan (ETV Bharat)

Back in 2017, the idea was unique as no one had opened a shop in Modi's name, nor served tea in clay pots. "I ensured quality, and the shop quickly became popular. Today, it is well-known among officials, local leaders and every common man. No one knew me earlier. Today, so many people recognise me. I can proudly say that the whole area knows me," Balveer quips.

Balveer compares his shop to Dhanrua on Patna road, where people stop by for litti-ghugni. "This tea-pakora shop has given me everything a normal man wants. Earlier I lived in a mud house, but now I own a pucca house and even have a car," he says.

Balveer Chandravanshi with his family (ETV Bharat)

Not only this, Balveer has provided employment to over half a dozen women. "This shop turned my struggling life around. Now, along with tea, pakoras and litti, we also sell sweets. It is only because of PM Modi that I have become a successful businessman. I am not only fully self-reliant but have also provided jobs to half a dozen women," he humbly says.

Though content with serving tea to locals and travellers at his stall, when asked if something ails him, Balveer says he dreams of offering a cup of tea to his 'idol' PM Modi one day, which has remained unfulfilled. "I will feel I have achieved everything the day I serve tea to PM Modi," he shares.