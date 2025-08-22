ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Subodh worked as a tourist guide earlier and is also an experienced mountaineer. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhindwara: Twenty-six-year-old Subodh Vijay Gangurde, a resident of Roha Raigarh, Maharashtra, is on an inspiring mission to promote environmental conservation across India.

Subodh, an experienced mountaineer who has worked as a tourist guide in Ladakh, Himachal, and Uttarakhand for four years, has currently undertaken an ambitious bicycle journey across India.

His ultimate goal is to plant 100,000 trees across all 28 states of India to spread the message of environmental degradation and the need for conservation and creation of more green covers.

“Nature is getting disturbed due to continuous deforestation and destruction of green cover. The results are terrible for each one to see and experience. At some places it is raining excessively, while at others there is drought. In the race for development, we are becoming increasingly careless towards the environment,” says Subodh. Nature has been the driving force behind the Maharashtra youth’s expedition odyssey on a bicycle.

Having been on the road for 429 days, Subodh has already covered 39,145 kilometres by bicycle, travelling through states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

It was in Chhindwara when the ETV Bharat team interviewed the youth who had been heading for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Throughout his travels, Subodh has been personally funding the purchase and planting of trees. He claimed to have planted approximately 35,045 saplings so far at a cost of about ₹ 3 lakh.