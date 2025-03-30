From Quitting Rs 40 Job To Doyen Of Cycle Industry: The Success Story Of Punjab's Mohinder Singh Bhogal

Ludhiana: Mohinder Singh Bhogal was promised by his employer a Rs 100 salary if he succeeded to make a cycle spare part. Despite coming up with the part, he was paid Rs 40 salary only. Offended by the snub, Bhogal left the job and decided to start his own business.

Sparked his his entrepreneurial skills, Bhogal set up an entire empire of bicycle spare parts with the family making a valuable contribution to taking the bicycle industry in Ludhiana to the global stage today.

Mohinder Singh Bhogal, born on 18 January 1872 shifted from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar and then to Ludhiana in search of entrepreneurship opportunities. After a brief stint in a company in Ludhiana, Bhogal started his own business.

Post World War II Industrial Revolution

In 1939, Bhogal set up his company 'Chakra & Company' and started making bicycle parts on his own. As bicycle parts from the UK stopped in the wake of World War II, Bhogal ventured into axle manufacturing and other parts thereby expanding his business.

In 1948, he set up India's first automatic machine manufacturing plant 'Bhogal Sons' never to look back. In 1964, Bhogal formed 'Bhogal Sales Corporation', in 1973 'Bhogal Private Limited', in 1987 'Bhogal Exports', in 2003 'Bhogal Hobby Tech', in 2007 'MS Bhogal & Sons' and in 2013 'Bhogal Agro Tech Company'.

Son Follows Father's Footsteps

Avtar Singh Bhogal, son of MS Bhogal recalled that when his father started the business, the resources were very limited. His father made a machine for making bicycle parts and it still works today, Avtar said. He said that in 1952, Bhogal made an automatic machine, which the then Union Minister for Industries Lal Bahadur Shastri had visited his factory to see.

“When Hero Cycles came into existence along with Avon Cycles, Industrial Area B was purchased for Rs. 2 per yard and Mohan Munjal of Hero Cycles and Hansraj Pahwa of Avon Cycles got land for Rs. 1 per yard at that time because they had come from Pakistan,” recalled Avtar.

In 1972, Avtar Singh Bhogal took over his father's business and instantly expedited the production of spare parts, which was further boosted by modern tools and machinery. After ordering machines from abroad initially, Avtar started manufacturing machines domestically by designing them himself.

Govt Support The Key

Avtar said that the machinery of the same design is being used by the entire bicycle industry today. But he demanded support by the government to compete with competitors like China and Taiwan.

“When we went to Taiwan to buy machines, we saw that they have gone far ahead and we have lagged far behind in technology. China is making bicycles in the millions and has gone far ahead of us because they have adopted technology and are provided with raw materials at very cheap rates by the government."

“There is a need to save the bicycle industry for which the government should pay attention. We should provide subsidies on new technologies so that we can bring new machinery here and start production. Apart from this, electricity should be cheap. The environment should be conducive for business,” Avtar added.