From Poverty To Prosperity: Farmer Cultivates 260 Indigenous Rice Varieties And Creates Own Market

Belagavi: In an era dominated by hybrid crops, indigenous seed varieties are on the brink of extinction. However, a farmer has taken it upon himself to preserve and promote these native seeds. Shankar Hanumant Langati, a progressive farmer from Gundenatti village in Khanapur Taluk, Karnataka, has cultivated 260 varieties of indigenous rice on his land. Not only has he conserved these rare strains, but he has also established his own market, generating substantial income in the process. This is the inspiring success story of a farmer, who has emerged as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

A Commitment to Seed Conservation Since 2006

Langati's journey began in 2006 when he attended a seed conservation fair organised by the Dharmasthala Rural Development Project. He acquired 25 varieties of indigenous rice seeds, which he successfully cultivated on his land. Since then, he has expanded his collection, sourcing seeds from various districts in Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Mandya, Mysuru and Shivamogga, as well as from states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

Cultivating 260 Varieties of Rice

Langati grows a wide range of traditional rice varieties, including Kare Hakkalasali, Sorata, Abhinala, Kempunele, Aluru Sanna, Hegge, Mullari, Kagga, Kothambarisali, Sundarasali, Yalakkisali, Bangarakaddi, Badshabhog, Belagavi Basmati, Jeerigesanna, Ramgali, Mugad Dodagya, Mugad Siri, Kunkuma Sali, Kagasali, Kumuda, Krishna Kumuda, Ratnachoodi, Gandhasali, Champakasali, Karekal Dodagya, Chandikya, Mysore Mallige, Kare Gajavili, Nadantar Sali, Siddhasanna, Dambar Sali, Kemp Asudi, Huggibhatta, Poonam, Jadaga, Navalishali, Chakhova, Salem Sanna, Karidadi Budda, Barama Black, Intan, and Kalajira. He not only cultivates these varieties, but also sells them in his self-established market.

Sustainable and Integrated Farming Practices

Operating on 12 acres of land, Langati grows rice during the monsoon season and a variety of crops such as chickpeas, green gram, wheat, black-eyed peas, and vegetables in the dry season. He also engages in dairy farming and aquaculture. His farming methods are entirely organic, utilising green manure, vermicompost and bio-fertilizers like Jeevamrutha to maintain soil fertility. According to Langati, organic farming reduces costs and increases profits.

From Poverty to Prosperity

Langati and his family once lived in a small hut and struggled with poverty. However, through dedicated farming and seed conservation, he transformed his economic status. Today, he owns a comfortable house, a car and transport vehicles for his market operations, making him a financially stable entrepreneur.

Preserving and Promoting Indigenous Crops

Langati’s collection is not limited to rice; he also conserves and grows rare varieties of pulses and grains, such as green, black, white and red chickpeas; red and black horse gram; and black and red wheat. He distributes these seeds to farmers, purchases the harvested produce from them at higher-than-market rates, and processes them for direct consumer sales. Additionally, he creates value-added products such as rice stalk decorations and handcrafted items to maximise his income.

Establishing His Own Market

Langati has built a warehouse and sales centre on his farm, located 55 km from Belagavi and 11 km from Kittur. Farmers and consumers visit his market to purchase a variety of traditional grains. Every Thursday, he also sells his products at the Gandhi Shanti Pratishthan in Dharwad. He believes that if farmers directly market their produce to consumers, they can earn better profits.

A Self-Taught Farmer with Global Exposure

Despite having formal education only up to the third grade, Langati has travelled to Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka for agricultural research. He also educates visiting farmers and students on seed conservation. Supported by his wife, Mahadevi, and sons Hanumant and Shivanand, he has also provided employment to eight individuals. He is currently working on establishing his own brand for indigenous seeds and grains.

Government Recognition and Awards

In 2012, the Central Government honoured Langati with the ‘Plant Genome Savior’ award, along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. He has also received accolades from the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, the Dharwad Agricultural University, and multiple state and district-level organisations. His contributions have been recognised with awards such as the Hyderabad Rice Innovative Farmer Award, the Giants International Award, and recognition from Art of Living and Dharmasthala Rural Development.

A Vision for the Future

Langati firmly believes that indigenous seeds are a treasure trove for farmers. “Hybrid seeds benefit corporations, not farmers. Traditional seeds are drought-resistant, pest-resistant and provide nutritious fodder for livestock. Every farmer should first cultivate essential grains for their own household before selling them to the market. Farmers are the backbone of the nation, but how can we be strong if we eat rationed rice? We must build our own consumer base and secure our livelihoods,” he says.

Over the past 15 years, Langati has developed a new rice variety called ‘Surendrasali,’ which he officially released this year. It is a red rice variety beneficial for diabetics. He receives high demand for his seeds, with farmers from across the state visiting his farm to purchase them. Annually, he sells around 40-50 quintals of rice, two quintals of millets, three quintals of chickpeas, four quintals of wheat, two quintals of black-eyed peas, three quintals of green gram, 1.5 quintals of groundnuts and 30 quintals of fibre crops.

His wife, Mahadevi Langati, reflects on their journey: “We struggled with poverty and worked as labourers. My husband used to graze other people’s cattle. We toiled hard to build a better life, and today, he has received multiple awards, which makes us immensely proud.”

Community Impact

Farmer Anand Tegoor from Gundenatti village acknowledges Langati’s efforts, saying, “Our village once had many traditional rice varieties, but they disappeared due to sugarcane cultivation. Thanks to Shankar Langati’s relentless efforts, we now have access to indigenous seeds again. We are following his guidance and joining hands to preserve these valuable crops.”

Langati’s work is not just about farming—it is a movement to revive and sustain India’s rich agricultural heritage for future generations.

