From Pakistan To Punjab: 90-Year-Old's Heartfelt Return To His Childhood Village After 77 Years

Gurdaspur: It was a day of joy and celebration in the village of Machrai, Gurdaspur, as 90-year-old Khursheed Ahmed arrived from Pakistan to visit the place he once called home. Born and raised in this village before the partition of 1947, Khursheed's visit after 77 long years was nothing short of emotional for him and the villagers.

"Today, I feel like I have completed my Hajj," Khursheed said, his eyes brimming with tears and a wide smile lighting up his face. "This is the land where I was born, where I played as a child. It is as if my heart has found peace," he recalled.

As a young boy, Khursheed lived in a grand haveli in Machrai. However, during the chaotic days of partition, his family, like many others in the Muslim community, migrated to Pakistan, leaving behind their roots and a piece of their hearts.

The streets of Machrai buzzed with excitement as villagers gathered to meet Khursheed, who was showered with love and hospitality. "Even though the village has changed, the warmth of the people remains the same," Khursheed said with a chuckle, pointing out the new houses that had replaced the familiar sight of his childhood.

Khursheed's journey back home was made possible thanks to Gurpreet Singh, a native of Machrai now settled in Canada. "My brother met Khursheed at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan a few years ago," Gurpreet shared. "Khursheed had expressed his longing to visit his birthplace, and since then, we have stayed in touch with him and his family. Finally, he got a visa, and here he is," he added.

Khursheed has a 45-day visa, but plans to return to Pakistan soon. "It is a short visit, but it means the world to me," Khursheed said.