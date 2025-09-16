ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Nursery to Lab: A College Professor's Mission to Save Mangroves

Kannur: A college professor is making headlines by starting a mangrove nursery with over 5,000 mangrove seedlings at her college. She is studying the invasive plant Kandalati, which is destroying wetland habitats, the carbon storage of algae that grow mainly on the respiratory roots in mangrove forests, how mangrove plants survive chemicals and toxins in soil and water and the changes in the nutrient cycle of mangrove plants caused by microplastics.

Mangrove forests, known for their vital role in protecting coastlines and supporting biodiversity, are under threat from human encroachment and environmental changes.

In Kannur, Kerala, Dr. Sreeja, Head of the Botany Department at Sir Syed College, is leading pioneering research and education efforts to conserve and study these crucial ecosystems. Her work combines scientific discovery, hands-on student training, and community outreach, aiming to secure a sustainable future for mangroves in the region.

The Mangrove Nursery (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Sreeja, began her academic journey out of a passion for environmental protection. Her initial research explored the ecological and economic importance of mangroves in North Malabar. Guided by Dr. Galil Chovva, the first Botany PhD student at Kannur University, her studies covered species like 'Uppatti, Cheru Uppatti, Branthan Kandal, Valli Kandal, Pookandal, Kannampotti, Chulli, and Machin Thol'.

Alongside her students, she now delves deeper examining how mangrove plants survive chemical exposure, the impacts of microplastics, and changes in nutrient cycles. "If research on these topics is completed, it will bring great benefits to the environment," Dr. Sreeja notes.

One innovative research area includes studying carbon in algae that grow on mangrove respiratory roots, with three students actively working under her mentorship.

Recognising that research must go hand in hand with action, Dr. Sreeja launched a Mangrove Nursery Management course, an add on program offered through the Botany Department under Kannur University. The course, run in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India Mangrove Project, has led to the creation of a thriving mangrove nursery within Sir Syed College.