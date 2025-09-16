From Nursery to Lab: A College Professor's Mission to Save Mangroves
Kerala Professor champions mangrove conservation through research and student action
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Kannur: A college professor is making headlines by starting a mangrove nursery with over 5,000 mangrove seedlings at her college. She is studying the invasive plant Kandalati, which is destroying wetland habitats, the carbon storage of algae that grow mainly on the respiratory roots in mangrove forests, how mangrove plants survive chemicals and toxins in soil and water and the changes in the nutrient cycle of mangrove plants caused by microplastics.
Mangrove forests, known for their vital role in protecting coastlines and supporting biodiversity, are under threat from human encroachment and environmental changes.
In Kannur, Kerala, Dr. Sreeja, Head of the Botany Department at Sir Syed College, is leading pioneering research and education efforts to conserve and study these crucial ecosystems. Her work combines scientific discovery, hands-on student training, and community outreach, aiming to secure a sustainable future for mangroves in the region.
Dr. Sreeja, began her academic journey out of a passion for environmental protection. Her initial research explored the ecological and economic importance of mangroves in North Malabar. Guided by Dr. Galil Chovva, the first Botany PhD student at Kannur University, her studies covered species like 'Uppatti, Cheru Uppatti, Branthan Kandal, Valli Kandal, Pookandal, Kannampotti, Chulli, and Machin Thol'.
Alongside her students, she now delves deeper examining how mangrove plants survive chemical exposure, the impacts of microplastics, and changes in nutrient cycles. "If research on these topics is completed, it will bring great benefits to the environment," Dr. Sreeja notes.
One innovative research area includes studying carbon in algae that grow on mangrove respiratory roots, with three students actively working under her mentorship.
Recognising that research must go hand in hand with action, Dr. Sreeja launched a Mangrove Nursery Management course, an add on program offered through the Botany Department under Kannur University. The course, run in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India Mangrove Project, has led to the creation of a thriving mangrove nursery within Sir Syed College.
The nursery, which houses over 5,000 seedlings, was inaugurated by noted environmentalist Dr. Kathirashan. Students get hands-on experience cultivating local varieties such as 'Branthan Kandal, Ezhuthani Kandal, Uppatti, Cheru Uppatti, and Valli Kandal'. These are supplied to local bodies and the public on demand.
"This was a course I suggested personally," says Dr. Sreeja. "I take the initiative with the children and prepare everything necessary." The project is jointly run by the Botany Department and the Bhoomitra Sena Club, using experimental methods involving soil mixed with cow dung and sheep dung, and requiring frequent water changes.
Currently, 30 students are enrolled. "I was able to study the structural features of Mandal through the course," shares student Fatimatul Fida, reflecting the course's practical value.
Despite their value, mangroves grow only in areas where freshwater meets seawater. "Never think that mangroves can be grown anywhere. They cannot be transplanted to hilly areas," warns Dr. Sreeja, who often advises communities on proper cultivation techniques.
Her expertise and dedication extend beyond academia. As a volunteer with the World Wide Fund for Nature’s Magical Mangroves India, Dr. Sreeja was honored with the 2023 Best Volunteer Award in South India. She continues to identify and train students to become volunteers, conducting awareness programs to expand grassroots conservation.
She is also tackling the growing threat of the invasive plant Kandalathi, which is destroying wetlands in Vellikil Puzha, Kuttikolpuzha, and Pazhyangadi Puzha. "Each tree grows closely together, making it difficult to uproot or cut," she explains. Studies are underway to address this ecological concern.
Mangrove forests in Kannur especially areas like Kunjimangalam, Valapattanam, Azhikode, and Kavvai are among the richest in Kerala. While the Sundarbans are India's most famous mangroves, Dr. Sreeja insists that "the mangrove forest in Kannur district is different from all of them." Unfortunately, human encroachment, plastic dumping, and deliberate destruction pose serious threats. "Efforts are being made to destroy them by setting fire and cutting down the roots," she says. Plastic waste clogs the forest floor, suffocating young saplings.
Yet mangroves remain critical. "'Karimeen' mainly lay their eggs in the mangrove forests," she notes. These ecosystems also support large shrimp and crabs, which feed on the decomposed leaf matter making mangroves essential not just for the environment but also for local fisheries. Together with fellow researcher Dr. Pillai, Dr. Sreeja is now exploring new frontiers in mangrove research. As she puts it, "great achievements await once the study is completed."
