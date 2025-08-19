From NEET Aspirant To Salesman And Now, Data Scientist: Sanjay Makes The Impossible, Possible

Chennai/Pune: Just like thousands of medical aspirants in the country, Sanjay Babu from Chennai, appeared for the NEET thrice, each time scoring higher but missing out on a government MBBS seat. Lacking the financial means to study in a private medical college, he finally dropped his dream of becoming a doctor and took a credit card sales job to support his family.

But, this was not the end but the starting of his journey towards realisation of his dreams and goals. Today, Sanjay works at a Switzerland-based firm in Pune after pursuing data science from IIT Madras.

"I had put the best of my efforts in preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Every time my score increased but it was not enough for securing an MBBS seat in a government college. After my third attempt I decided to give up my dream of becoming a doctor. Maybe I could have pursued my dream if I could afford the private college fees. But all that is past now. I want to forget that experience of appearing at the entrance exam and failing by a whisker," said Sanjay.

Sanjay is the youngest of two siblings. His parents, Babu and Hema Malini, hail from Royapettah in Chennai. While Babu runs a shop on the roadside, Hema works as a tailor. The couple worked very hard to provide the best education for their kids. They sent Sanjay to Hindu Higher Secondary School in Thiruvallikeni and his elder sister Preetha to NKD Girls' Higher Secondary School in the same locality.

Sanjay, who was studious since childhood, wanted to crack the NEET and subsequently, began preparing for the entrance test from class 11 onwards. His first attempt at NEET was in 2020 and he scored 330 marks. Without losing hope he prepared with renewed efforts and next year, he appeared in NEET, scoring 390 marks. After this, he decided to take a drop for the second time. However, he could not afford to focus solely on his preparations and due to family necessity, he joined a credit card sales job in December 2021.

"During my third attempt, I prepared for NEET along with continuing my sales job. In 2022, I scored 440 marks in NEET but did not qualify the cut-off for government MBBS college," Sanjay recalled.

Sanjay dreamt of becoming a doctor and hoped to get into a government college. When he failed to secure a government seat, he realised his financial condition would not lead him to fulfill his dream. But, he was determined to pull himself out of the present condition. Thus, he started studying harder and looking out for various avenues.

He came upon a programme, an online Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Applications at IIT Madras, where admission was through a qualifier exam and not JEE Advanced as in other courses. Sanjay found a new ray of hope and started preparing for this programme. Finally, he qualified the entrance exam and joined IIT Madras's programme in October 2022. Having no knowledge in coding and basic computer languages, Sanjay knew he had to work harder not only to get a grip on the subject but to enhance his skills.

"I had to work very hard as a credit card salesman throughout the day and usually returned home at 10 pm. After dinner, I started studying from 11 pm onwards. Finally, I qualified the entrance exam of IIT Madras. I learnt Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) and programming languages like Python and Java. My friends helped me a lot to grasp these new topics," he said.

With determination and willpower he developed a passion for technology and problem-solving. He successfully completed four projects and participated in a hackathon where students developed cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems.

"One project predicted the success of a bank's telemarketing campaign, which gave me practical experience in data analysis and predictive skills. There were projects based on machine language like classification and regression, which strengthened my problem-solving skills. Under another project, I collected real-time data from a local tea shop franchise and analysed real-world problems faced by the businesses along with suggesting solutions, which helped to improve their business processes," Sanjay explained.

Currently, Sanjay works at Syngenta India in Pune. It is a global agricultural technology company headquartered in Switzerland, he said adding, "It has changed my life and I am happy."