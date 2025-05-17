From MBA To Mulberry: Telangana Youth Scripts Success Story With Silkworm Rearing

Sangareddy: For Ramaswamy, an MBA graduate from Chandlapur in Telangana's Siddipet district, working in corporates was never his cup of tea. He left his job in 2021 to pursue sericulture full-time, inspired by his parents who have been involved in mulberry cultivation for over a decade. Four years down the line, he is earning lakhs or rupees through silkworm rearing.

Every year, during school holidays, Ramaswamy used to help his parents, Narsimlu and Bhulakshmi, in whichever way he could, in cultivation of mulberry. Observing the activities very closely, Ramaswamy gradually developed a keen interest.

With encouragement from Assistant Director of Sericulture Indrasena Reddy, he started silkworm rearing on just two acres of land. His determination and smart approach have since expanded that to seven acres now.

Before he made the move, Ramaswamy underwent a three-month training programme in Bengaluru. Upon returning, he launched a silkworm egg production unit under the brand name Saki Center. "It's a delicate process is delicate. It requires identifying dormancy stages to managing virus threats, and every step demands precision," says Ramaswamy. He is not alone in this venture as Ramaswamy has hired five people to manage operations.

Notably, India is the second largest producer of silk and also the largest consumer of silk in the world, while mulberry leaves, rich in sap, help rear strong worms that spin high-quality silk. Mulberry silk is made from silkworms that eat mulberry leaves. The silkworms spin cocoons, which are then turned into silk threads and woven into fabric.

From a single planting, high-yield leaves can be harvested within 90 days and the same plant remains productive for as long as up to 30 years. Keeping in mind the challenges with respect to climate change, Ramaswamy uses sprinkler irrigation to ensure steady growth even during peak summer. The cocoons are sold in silk markets across Warangal and Hindupur, drawing buyers and fellow farmers alike.