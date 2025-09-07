ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy

Shajapur: The elderly businessman from Shujalpur town of Madhya Pradesh gifted his eyesight to two people on Saturday. Bhavani Shankar Baheti (75) wished to donate his eyes after his death, following the example set by his wife, who donated her liver to a Pakistani citizen in 2012.

Baheti died over the weekend, and honouring his last wish, his family collected his corneas and sent them to the Indore Eye Bank, by Dr Manoj Pancholi. “Doctors will transplant them into two patients suffering from corneal blindness,” according to them.

Baheti’s son Rakesh said that his father had pledged to donate his eyes long ago. “While we deeply mourn his loss, our family is proud that two lives will be illuminated because of him,” he said.

The Baheti family is known for their commitment to organ donation, as their mother and Baheti’s wife, Radha, previously donated part of her liver to a Pakistani naval officer.