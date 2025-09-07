ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy

The Baheti family is committed to organ donation. Years before their father’s eye donation, their mother donated her liver to a Pakistani citizen in 2012.

From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy
From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST

2 Min Read

Shajapur: The elderly businessman from Shujalpur town of Madhya Pradesh gifted his eyesight to two people on Saturday. Bhavani Shankar Baheti (75) wished to donate his eyes after his death, following the example set by his wife, who donated her liver to a Pakistani citizen in 2012.

Baheti died over the weekend, and honouring his last wish, his family collected his corneas and sent them to the Indore Eye Bank, by Dr Manoj Pancholi. “Doctors will transplant them into two patients suffering from corneal blindness,” according to them.

Baheti’s son Rakesh said that his father had pledged to donate his eyes long ago. “While we deeply mourn his loss, our family is proud that two lives will be illuminated because of him,” he said.

The Baheti family is known for their commitment to organ donation, as their mother and Baheti’s wife, Radha, previously donated part of her liver to a Pakistani naval officer.

From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy
From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy (ETV Bharat)

“It was part of an international transplant swap that saved the life of her granddaughter, Mehak, and a Pakistani naval officer,” said Rakesh.

In 2012, Radha’s liver was transplanted into Pakistani Lt Commander Iftikhar at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. “Iftikhar’s wife’s liver was matched to Mehak, who was then just six years old,” he said.

Mehak, who studies law in Hyderabad, is a strong advocate for organ donation. “I wouldn’t be alive today if that transplant hadn’t happened. Organ donation saves lives. Everyone should consider it,” she said.

Radha has also pledged to donate her eyes, continuing the family’s legacy. According to Dr Pancholi, eyes can only be donated after natural death. “Certain conditions, such as HIV, hepatitis, or cancer, may prevent transplant use even though donated eyes can still be used for research in such cases,” he said.

Read More

  1. India's Organ Donation Rate Remains Below One Per Million: Government Report
  2. Bihar: A 13-Year-Old Girl's Eyes Give Light And Hope To Strangers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ORGAN DONATIONEYE DONATIONCORNEA TRANSPLANTMADHYA PRADESH MAN DONATES EYES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.