From Madhya Pradesh To Pakistan: Shajapur Family's Lifesaving Organ Donation Legacy
The Baheti family is committed to organ donation. Years before their father’s eye donation, their mother donated her liver to a Pakistani citizen in 2012.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Shajapur: The elderly businessman from Shujalpur town of Madhya Pradesh gifted his eyesight to two people on Saturday. Bhavani Shankar Baheti (75) wished to donate his eyes after his death, following the example set by his wife, who donated her liver to a Pakistani citizen in 2012.
Baheti died over the weekend, and honouring his last wish, his family collected his corneas and sent them to the Indore Eye Bank, by Dr Manoj Pancholi. “Doctors will transplant them into two patients suffering from corneal blindness,” according to them.
Baheti’s son Rakesh said that his father had pledged to donate his eyes long ago. “While we deeply mourn his loss, our family is proud that two lives will be illuminated because of him,” he said.
The Baheti family is known for their commitment to organ donation, as their mother and Baheti’s wife, Radha, previously donated part of her liver to a Pakistani naval officer.
“It was part of an international transplant swap that saved the life of her granddaughter, Mehak, and a Pakistani naval officer,” said Rakesh.
In 2012, Radha’s liver was transplanted into Pakistani Lt Commander Iftikhar at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. “Iftikhar’s wife’s liver was matched to Mehak, who was then just six years old,” he said.
Mehak, who studies law in Hyderabad, is a strong advocate for organ donation. “I wouldn’t be alive today if that transplant hadn’t happened. Organ donation saves lives. Everyone should consider it,” she said.
Radha has also pledged to donate her eyes, continuing the family’s legacy. According to Dr Pancholi, eyes can only be donated after natural death. “Certain conditions, such as HIV, hepatitis, or cancer, may prevent transplant use even though donated eyes can still be used for research in such cases,” he said.
