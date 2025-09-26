From Local Looms To Global Markets: The Rise Of Assam Based Ava Creation
A humble beginning with 32 women has now blossomed into a vibrant collective of over 1,200 skilled weavers
Published : September 26, 2025
Guwahati: In the lush environs near Guwahati’s Matia region, a quiet revolution is weaving its way through the lives of over a thousand women. At the heart of this transformation is Anu Mondal, an enterprising woman who has united hundreds of traditional weavers, empowering them through her visionary initiative - Ava Creation.
Started in September 2021 with just 32 women, Ava Creation has blossomed into a vibrant collective of more than 1,200 skilled weavers hailing from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. What began as a small training program has grown into a thriving enterprise that is not only preserving the rich textile heritage of Northeast India but also providing a sustainable livelihood to its artisans.
Empowering Women, One Loom at a Time
Each weaver in Ava Creation spins more than just yarn - they spin stories of resilience, aspiration, and economic independence. On average, these women earn between Rs 18,000 and Rs 32,000 a month, a substantial income that has allowed many to uplift their families and communities.
Anu Mondal’s vision goes beyond just weaving cloth. She has meticulously structured the entire value chain, from rearing silkworms for eri silk in Chandubi to weaving handloom fabrics and creating finished garments. Over 110 women are involved in the eri silk cultivation process alone, demonstrating how deeply integrated this enterprise is with local traditions.
“We ensure that the products made by our artisans are market-ready,” Anu explains. “Our materials are branded either under Ava Creation or the individual weaver’s name. Nearly 80% of our products are crafted using handwoven natural yarns. We produce eri silk ourselves, while other yarns like muga, pat, tasar, and cotton are sourced externally.”
A Flourishing Business with a Cultural Heartbeat
This year alone, Ava Creation has generated sales worth Rs 1.2 crore, with a production scale of approximately Rs 2.5 to 3 crores. Monthly, the collective produces 1,200 to 1,500 meters of intricately designed fabric, reinforcing its stature as a significant player in the handloom sector.
The products’ reach extends far beyond Assam. Thanks to partnerships with government agencies, corporate sectors, and retail outlets, Ava Creation’s textiles are sold in 21 stores across India. Notably, a heritage emporium named “Oitijya” is set to open in Guwahati’s Ambari area, providing a dedicated space to showcase these exquisite creations.
In collaboration with the Tata Group, Ava Creation has expanded its footprint to 21 locations nationwide, with 16 currently active. Moreover, their products have also found appreciative markets overseas.
Government Support Fuels Growth
Anu Mondal credits the success of her initiative partly to the robust support from state and central government schemes designed to uplift handloom artisans. Programs such as economic development schemes, handloom village initiatives, subsidised yarn supply, and various training and insurance schemes have all played a role in empowering the weavers.
“The state government’s flagship scheme ‘Swanirbhar Nari’ ensures direct purchase of handwoven products from the artisans, which has been a game-changer for many,” Anu shares. The demand for Assamese handloom textiles continues to rise nationally and internationally, placing the state’s rich weaving tradition on a global map.
Assam boasts the largest number of registered handloom weavers in India, over 1.4 million women and men who keep centuries-old traditions through their craft. Many more remain unregistered, underscoring the vast scale of this artisanal community.
“This industry is not just about textiles; it is the cultural fabric of Assam and the Northeast. It also significantly contributes to the state’s economy,” Anu says. Through Ava Creation, many unorganised weavers have found a platform, a voice, and a source of steady income.
From the quiet corners of Assam’s villages to stores across India, the threads spun by Anu Mondal and her weavers are doing more than creating beautiful fabrics - they are weaving a story of empowerment, heritage, and hope.
