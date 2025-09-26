ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Local Looms To Global Markets: The Rise Of Assam Based Ava Creation

Guwahati: In the lush environs near Guwahati’s Matia region, a quiet revolution is weaving its way through the lives of over a thousand women. At the heart of this transformation is Anu Mondal, an enterprising woman who has united hundreds of traditional weavers, empowering them through her visionary initiative - Ava Creation.

Started in September 2021 with just 32 women, Ava Creation has blossomed into a vibrant collective of more than 1,200 skilled weavers hailing from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. What began as a small training program has grown into a thriving enterprise that is not only preserving the rich textile heritage of Northeast India but also providing a sustainable livelihood to its artisans.

Empowering Women, One Loom at a Time

Each weaver in Ava Creation spins more than just yarn - they spin stories of resilience, aspiration, and economic independence. On average, these women earn between Rs 18,000 and Rs 32,000 a month, a substantial income that has allowed many to uplift their families and communities.

Anu Mondal’s vision goes beyond just weaving cloth. She has meticulously structured the entire value chain, from rearing silkworms for eri silk in Chandubi to weaving handloom fabrics and creating finished garments. Over 110 women are involved in the eri silk cultivation process alone, demonstrating how deeply integrated this enterprise is with local traditions.

“We ensure that the products made by our artisans are market-ready,” Anu explains. “Our materials are branded either under Ava Creation or the individual weaver’s name. Nearly 80% of our products are crafted using handwoven natural yarns. We produce eri silk ourselves, while other yarns like muga, pat, tasar, and cotton are sourced externally.”

A Flourishing Business with a Cultural Heartbeat