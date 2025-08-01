From Lifting Weights To Barriers: Chennai Gym Trains Differently-Abled Women For Global Arenas

Chennai: In a unique initiative to give wings to the dreams of the differently-abled women, some of whom are aspiring international para-athletes, Tamil Nadu runs a gym, exclusively dedicated for such individuals at a government-run-shelter.

Located in SP Balasubramaniam Road in Nungambakkam of Chennai, the gym is the state's first such facility for the differently-abled women. The gym was inaugurated by state youth welfare and sports development minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin in March at the shelter, built by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The gym's access is not restricted to the residents of the home alone but any differently-abled woman can come here.

On reaching the facility, gym coordinator Matilda took ETV Bharat to the first floor, where women in wheelchairs were seen lifting weights, doing resistance training and preparing for high-level competitions. Their enthusiasm displayed their determination to prove that disability is not inability.

Shelter for differently-abled women in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

More Than Just Fitness

Among the women training at the gym, many were para-athletes preparing for international events. One such was Arunmozhi, a para-powerlifter and multiple-time gold medalist in national-level events.

"Private gyms are often inaccessible to us but this has been set up with a focus on our needs. Here, I can exercise from my wheelchair," Arunmozhi, said.

She said that along with accessibility, what makes this gym unique is its homely ambience. "Unlike private gyms where we face lack of support and strange stares, here we can comfortably go ahead with our routine trainings," she added.

Woman amputee at the gym (ETV Bharat)

Next to Arunmozhi was Nadhiya from Virudhunagar, another para-powerlifting athlete preparing for the World Para Games in Egypt. Soeaking about the common difficulties faced in private gyms, she said the equipment is placed so high that every time someone has to help. "It is difficult to seek help every time. Sometimes one may come forward to help and sometimes not. The experience becomes very frustrating," she added.

Need For Nutritional Support

For athletes like Arunmozhi and Nadhiya, nutrition remains a challenge as strength training requires protein-rich food that is very expensive. Arunmozhi said it will be very helpful if government introduces a scheme for them.

Not Just Lifting Weights But Barriers

Athletes practising here focus on their upper-body strength as most have lower-body mobility issues. "We work on our arms, shoulders, back, chest, and core. We focus on these body parts," Nadhiya said.

The residents of the home who exercise at this facility said more such gyms are needed. "Gyms like this not only takes care of the fitness but also helps in boosting confidence,"Arunmozhi said. It is not just about lifting weights but also barriers, which is needed for a more inclusive sporting future, she added.