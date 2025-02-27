From Learning ABC In Her 20s To Making Films, Padmaja’s Comeback From Memory Loss Is Inspiring

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Chasing dreams of working in films and photography, young Padmaja encountered obstacles that could have shattered anyone's abilities. At one point, she lost the ability to speak, write, read, walk, and even eat. But she refused to give up. With strong determination and the support of family members, she fought her way back, in such a way that has made everyone around her beam with pride.

Skilled in arts, Padmaja was very fond of photography and acting in movies, and had a great command over different languages. But a sudden illness robbed her of all her abilities.

Back in September 2017, then 24-year-old Padmaja began experiencing severe headache. She consulted different doctors in Jaipur and was treated with medication, but there was no improvement in her condition. Later, when a neurologist suggested multiple tests, Padmaja was diagnosed with a brain abscess, a rare condition of swelling in the brain due to bacterial infection.

With surgery being the only option, the doctors advised her to undergo a brain surgery. However, when the first surgery failed to provide her any relief, a second surgery was done within the next 40 days. Subsequently, Padmaja underwent three more surgeries within four months.

After the final brain surgery, Padmaja lost the ability to speak, write, read, walk and could not even eat properly. It was as if I returned to my childhood, she recalls.

Learning ABC At 24

Padmaja said when she returned from the hospital, she could only recognise her parents and friends, but she had forgotten how to eat, how to walk, and how to speak. In such a situation, her father took a year-long leave from office and taught her ABC and A-Z again at the age of 24. Her friends, brother and mother also helped her a lot. Not only this, just like a small child is taught to read-write, walk or speak, Padmaja learned all these things again during her recovery period.

"At 24, it wasn't easy to relearn everything just like a child. I started from scratch. My father took a long leave from work to teach me basic skills, starting with alphabets. Doctors revealed that due to a problem in the right side of my brain, I forgot all my skills. But with constant support of my family members and friends, I slowly started regaining my abilities," expressed Padmaja.

Passion Calling

Before her illness, Padmaja had a passion to work in the films and photography. But the brain surgery came as a big blow. She, however, refused to give up. Slowly recovering from the illness, Padmaja once again decided to make a future in film-making, acting and photography. Padmaja moved to Mumbai three years ago, and is now doing what she had ever dreamt of. She is currently working on a film based on Bombay (now Mumbai).

Brain Abscess And Its Causes

Dr Achal Sharma, senior neurosurgeon at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, said there are many reasons that trigger brain abscess. "Brain abscesses can develop due to infections in the teeth, nose, or ears that slowly spread to the brain. It is basically an infection that spreads to the brain through blood flowing from other part of the body. Bacteria can also enter through surgical wounds. One can prevent severe complications with early diagnosis and treatment," the neurosurgeon explained.