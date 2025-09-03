From Kidney Recipient To Kidney Donor – Shirdi Witnesses Golden Tale Of ‘Providence’

ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shirdi: Call it providence, karma or the circle of good deeds coming back. An interesting set of events has unfolded around two families in Shirdi that has left the people flummoxed.

An employee of Sai Baba Sansthan, who is the recipient of a kidney from his father, returned a gold necklace worth a lakh of rupees that he had found to a woman who had donated her kidney to her son.

Kiran Bhikchand Bhadange got a new lease of life in 2012 when his father donated one of his kidneys to his son. He is currently working as a contractual employee at the Sai Sansthan and is facing financial hardships that are faced by patients with kidney ailments.

While performing his duty near Sai Baba's Gurusthan temple, he found a gold necklace with an image of Lord Balaji worth one lakh rupees. He honestly deposited the gold necklace at the Security Office.

Meanwhile, a lady named Vijayalakshmi realised that the gold necklace that she wore around her neck was missing when she came out of the temple after having a darshan of Sai Baba.

She tried hard searching for her necklace all around, but could not find the necklace. Some security guards of the Sansthan told her that the items lost in the temple are deposited with the Security Department. After some time, Vijayalakshmi, who is a Sai devotee from Chennai, reached the office crying along with her elderly mother. She was visibly shaken after having lost an expensive ornament.

She was given her necklace back and immediately broke into tears. She related through her sobs, “I have donated my kidney to my son, who had given me this necklace with an image of Balaji as a gift on my 68th birthday. This is not just a piece of jewellery for me but a token of my son's love and sacrifice.”