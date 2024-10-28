ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Kashmir To White House: Master Artisan Meraj ud Din Beigh’s Chain Stitch Legacy Inspires Everyone

Srinagar: Meraj ud Din Beigh, a master of chain stitch, is among a few artisans of Kashmir practising this delicate art for many years.

Beige (65) is known for his intricate and elegant patterns and is among the finest craftsmen of the valley. He has been associated with the craft for nearly 55 years—creating exquisite pieces by hand, including works that have found their way to the White House in the United States.

Originally from Shehr-e-Khaas' Nawab Bazar in Srinagar, Beigh began learning the art of chain stitch at a young age, though it wasn't part of his family heritage. Back then, he was surrounded by workshops and expert artisans, allowing him to quickly acquire the skills needed to excel in this intricate craft.

Once highly popular, chain stitch art has, like many traditional crafts, seen a decline, with only a few dedicated artisans like Beigh still carrying it forward.

“The craft demands immense patience, and the rise of machine-made products has further impacted its traditional practice. However, the distinction between hand-stitched and machine-stitched designs is starkly visible,” he said.