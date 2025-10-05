ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Kalam's Words To Green Fields: Nidhi Tripathi's Organic Farming Inspires Many

She inspired farmers to dig small ponds in their fields, providing irrigation facilities to over 1,100 farming families and improving water availability.

She right away abandoned chemical farming practiced by her father and adopted organic farming, setting an example for others. Furthermore, she also took an inspiring initiative towards water conservation in the drought-prone areas of Bundelkhand. For this, she will be honoured with the Sant Ishwar Samman on Sunday.

"I found it very unfortunate that in an agricultural country, no one wants to become a farmer," recalls Nidhi Tripathi who took a vow from that very day to take up farming. But farming with a difference.

New Delhi: It was a lecture by President Abdul Kalam, years ago, that shaped the course of life for Nidhi Tripathi from Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh - an agricultural entrepreneur. President Kalam had asked the audience in the room in which Nidhi was also present: “How many of you want to become a farmer?"

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, "Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of immunity and healthy eating has been raised in a big way. That's when I realized that unless farmers want it, people can't have good food. If we want to eat good and healthy food, we must grow our own food without using chemical fertilizers. When farmers themselves grow food using chemical fertilizers and consume the same food, how can we ensure access to pure food for others? "

That's why Nidhi adopted organic farming. This journey, which has been ongoing for seven years, has benefited 1,225 people so far.

Nidhi Tripathi explained that in addition to grains, she grows all kinds of crops in her own agricultural farm, including chillies, turmeric, coriander, garlic, onions, and potatoes. She uses only organic fertilizers. In the first two to three years of organic farming, yields are very low, but they begin to increase in the third and fourth years. Gradually, this yield becomes so great that it covers the losses incurred in early years.”

Nidhi will be honoured with the Sant Ishwar Samman for water conservation initiatives (ETV Bharat)

She further said, “In addition to farming, we can also plant eucalyptus, rosewood, and other useful trees on our field boundaries, which begin to yield good income within five to six years. These trees should be treated like fixed deposits (FDs) accounts in banks. Just as fixed deposits mature in five to ten years and yield more, these plants, growing into trees, yield more than the fixed deposits.”

Nidhi Tripathi not only cultivated organic farming herself but also promoted it at the rural level. By adopting the rotational farming model, she trained over 100 farmers on chemical-free and sustainable farming. This not only ensured environmentally friendly farming but also protected soil fertility.

This increased farmers' income and production. On the other hand, water conservation and organic farming practices improved the quality of farmers' crops, which in turn led to better market prices and increased family income.

In addition, she also began working on the health issues of rural women. To empower women, Nidhi Tripathi organised 25 free women's health camps, providing health check-ups, counselling, and medicines to hundreds of women.

She also championed cattle-based organic solutions and innovations in farming. She encouraged farmers to adopt traditional organic methods like Jeevamrit and bio-enzymes. This initiative not only made farming chemical-free but also increased the utility of cattle.

Read More