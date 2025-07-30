From IT Professionals To Organic Crusaders: Guntur Couple's Mission To Serve Natural Food

Guntur: A well-paying job in the software industry: for many, that’s the ultimate dream. But for Manikantha and Durga Pavani, a young couple from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, it wasn’t enough. Despite earning lakhs per annum, Manikantha at Infosys and Durga Pavani at Accenture, they felt something was missing. Seeking a meaning to their work, they sought to help people, and that's how they started Shrestha Organic, with a mission rooted in health and a chemical-free future.
Back to Roots, With A Purpose
Hailing from Lachchannagudipudi village in Guntur district, both come from farming backgrounds. Yet, ironically, they had no hands-on experience in cultivation. But that didn’t deter them. Fuelled by a deep desire to bring real, natural food to the people and support struggling farmers, the couple underwent two years of intensive training in the Subhash Palekar Natural Farming method in Kodaikanal. They learned everything from seed selection to crop processing, and from natural soil health to creating by-products without a trace of chemicals.
“We didn’t want to just sell food. We wanted to transform the way it is grown, processed, and consumed,” says Manikantha.
Farming With Farmers
With Shrestha Organic, their aim isn’t just to sell organic goods, but to empower farmers and encourage chemical-free farming. They’ve introduced a buyback model, where they guide farmers to use only Jeevamrutham and Ganjeevamrutham (natural fertilizers), and promise a fixed, fair price even before the crops are sown. This ensures farmers never bear the brunt of market fluctuations.
“When the farmer knows the price upfront, he feels secure, and that’s where real change begins,” says Durga Pavani.
A Home-Grown Brand With 400+ Organic Products
With more than 400 organic products, including staples, grains, oils, snacks, and sweets made from millets and small grains, Shrestha Organic ensures taste and health at the same time.
“Every time someone tells us their health has improved after switching to our food, we feel we’ve succeeded,” the couple says.
More Than A Business — A Movement
Though currently operating through WhatsApp orders, the couple is working on launching a dedicated mobile app to scale their operations and make organic food more accessible. Their goal is clear: to make organic living a way of life, not a luxury. They believe that change begins with the plate, and by reducing the use of chemicals in farming, they’re not just feeding people, they’re healing them.
