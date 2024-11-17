ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Humble Beginning To 300 Bee Colonies: Kashmir Beekeeper Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story

Kashmir beekeeper Sania Zehra poses with honey bottles at her farm in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Pulwama: Benefiting from various government schemes, a young woman in Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a successful businesswoman with her beekeeping entrepreneurship venture.

Kashmir Entrepreneur Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story (ETV Bharat)

Sania Zehra from Balahama area of Srinagar who started with a humble beginning of 35 bee colonies four years ago, owns as many as 300 bee colonies today producing an average of 6 quintals of quality honey annually.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Sania said that when she started her beekeeping business with the help of government schemes and later went on expanding her business.

Bee colonies in the saffron fields of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sania said that beekeeping is her family business and she has also made up her mind to follow the footsteps of her elders. She said that she applied for the HADP scheme of the government and started her own beekeeping business.