From Humble Beginning To 300 Bee Colonies: Kashmir Beekeeper Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story

Starting her beekeeping venture with a humble beginning of 30 colonies, Sania Zehra today owns 300 colonies producing 600 kg of honey annually.

Kashmir beekeeper Sania Zehra poses with honey bottles at her farm in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Zehra began with 35 colonies and owns 300 colonies producing 600 kg honey annually on an averagae
Kashmir beekeeper Sania Zehra poses with honey bottles at her farm in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Pulwama: Benefiting from various government schemes, a young woman in Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a successful businesswoman with her beekeeping entrepreneurship venture.

Kashmir Entrepreneur Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story (ETV Bharat)

Sania Zehra from Balahama area of Srinagar who started with a humble beginning of 35 bee colonies four years ago, owns as many as 300 bee colonies today producing an average of 6 quintals of quality honey annually.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Sania said that when she started her beekeeping business with the help of government schemes and later went on expanding her business.

Bee colonies in the saffron fields of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir owned by beekeeper Sania Zehra
Bee colonies in the saffron fields of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sania said that beekeeping is her family business and she has also made up her mind to follow the footsteps of her elders. She said that she applied for the HADP scheme of the government and started her own beekeeping business.

“I accepted all the challenges of the society where there is no scope for women to do business,” she said.

Honey bottles on display in saffron fields in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir extracted by beekeeper Sania Zehra
Honey bottles on display in saffron fields in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sania is currently running her business in the vast saffron fields in Lethpora area of Pulwama district given the readily availability of nectar for the bees.

Sania said that initial limitations did not affect her determination and she continued her beekeeping business despite facing numerous challenges. She also thanked her family for the support in her business venture.

A bee colony in saffron fields in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir owned by Sania Zehra
A bee colony in saffron fields in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The entrepreneur said that beekeeping is not an easy job but demands honesty and dedication.

“Today I am a successful businesswoman and earning good money,” she said. Sania urged the young generation to set a goal and work diligently to achieve it.

Sania believes that working as a woman in Kashmir is particularly challenging “as more people discourage you rather than giving you encouragement”.

“But, the situation is gradually changing and women are showing their skills in various fields,” she added.

