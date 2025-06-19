From Hotel Boy To Published Author: The Journey of Ilango, the 'Malayalaththamizhan'

Kozhikode: "Books are more powerful weapons than bullets fired from a gun,” said Martin Luther King Jr., and nowhere is that more evident than in the remarkable life of Ilango Oadai, a Tamil native, who arrived in Kerala as a teenager and transformed himself into a beloved Malayalam-speaking writer.
Popularly known as the 'Malayalaththamizhan' (the Malayali Tamilian), Ilango's story is one of resilience, passion for reading, and a deep love for language. Now 50 years old, he lives in Kozhikode, where he continues to read, write, and sing in his free time — awaiting the release of his Malayalam autobiography, fittingly titled 'Malayalaththamizhan'.
A Train Ride to a New Life
Ilango's journey began on August 15, 1990, when, at just 15 years old, he boarded a train from his native Kalyana Oadai village in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, in search of a better life. He woke up the next morning to find himself at Malappuram station in Kerala.
"I got off at Kuttippuram railway station and ran to the waiting shed to escape the monsoon rains. Once the rain stopped, I boarded a bus and ended up in Tirur," Ilango told ETV Bharat.
There, he met a fellow Tamilian who owned a hotel. Despite knowing not a single word of Malayalam, Ilango asked for a job and was hired almost immediately. He learned to write bills by copying what his boss told him: 'One coffee, one ghee roast'.
From Lottery Seller to Bookseller
Though he had only completed Class 10, Ilango began learning Malayalam on his own. "The first Malayalam word I learned was 'evide' (where)," he recalled. "I matched it with its Tamil ('engae') and English ('where') equivalents, and from there began my journey with the language."
In 1992, Ilango started selling devotional books published by Harishree Books. "I sold thousands of copies of Vedha Kadha and Krishnayana, and Harishree's five-rupee pocket dictionary was a bestseller," he said.
For every book sold, he earned a 75-paise commission, and over the next ten years, Ilango slowly began to master the language — word by word, book by book.
A Room of His Own, and a Library in His Bag
Ilango eventually opened his own modest bookstall in a lodge room on Francis Road, Kozhikode. He became a sales agent for leading publishers such as DC Books, Mathrubhumi Books, Green Books, and Current Books.
Traveling from Palakkad to Kasaragod with a bag full of books, he sold directly to government employees, teachers, and police officers — most of whom, he says, were avid readers.
"I didn't just sell books — I read them too," Ilango said with pride. Slowly, this transformed him from a bookseller into a writer.
A Scriptwriter and Soon-to-be Author
Ilango’s first major writing break came when he penned the script for a film titled 'Preeth', later translated into Marathi by Malayalam writer Sujith Kurippu. Now, he is preparing for the release of his Malayalam autobiography, which chronicles his life as a Tamilian who made Kerala his home through books and language.
Ilango's parents have since passed away, but he remains in touch with his brother and sister's families in Thanjavur. Still, Kozhikode is home. In his rented room, most of his time is spent reading, writing, or singing.
Ilango says he will share more about his life in detail during the official release of Malayalaththamizhan. Until then, the man who arrived in Kerala with just dreams in his pocket continues his journey — with a book on his shoulder and hope in his heart.