From Hotel Boy To Published Author: The Journey Of Ilango, The 'Malayalaththamizhan'

Kozhikode: "Books are more powerful weapons than bullets fired from a gun,” said Martin Luther King Jr., and nowhere is that more evident than in the remarkable life of Ilango Oadai, a Tamil native, who arrived in Kerala as a teenager and transformed himself into a beloved Malayalam-speaking writer.

Popularly known as the 'Malayalaththamizhan' (the Malayali Tamilian), Ilango's story is one of resilience, passion for reading, and a deep love for language. Now 50 years old, he lives in Kozhikode, where he continues to read, write, and sing in his free time — awaiting the release of his Malayalam autobiography, fittingly titled 'Malayalaththamizhan'.

A Train Ride to a New Life

Ilango's journey began on August 15, 1990, when, at just 15 years old, he boarded a train from his native Kalyana Oadai village in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, in search of a better life. He woke up the next morning to find himself at Malappuram station in Kerala.

"I got off at Kuttippuram railway station and ran to the waiting shed to escape the monsoon rains. Once the rain stopped, I boarded a bus and ended up in Tirur," Ilango told ETV Bharat.

There, he met a fellow Tamilian who owned a hotel. Despite knowing not a single word of Malayalam, Ilango asked for a job and was hired almost immediately. He learned to write bills by copying what his boss told him: 'One coffee, one ghee roast'.

From Lottery Seller to Bookseller

Though he had only completed Class 10, Ilango began learning Malayalam on his own. "The first Malayalam word I learned was 'evide' (where)," he recalled. "I matched it with its Tamil ('engae') and English ('where') equivalents, and from there began my journey with the language."

In 1992, Ilango started selling devotional books published by Harishree Books. "I sold thousands of copies of Vedha Kadha and Krishnayana, and Harishree's five-rupee pocket dictionary was a bestseller," he said.