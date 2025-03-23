From Homemaker To Entrepreneur; Sunita's Success Story Beating Odds

New Delhi: It has been only a few days since India's proud daughter Sunita Williams returned to Earth from space. Let's hear the story of another Sunita who with her hard work and determination helps fellow women to stand on their feet while running her own business.
Sunita Sharma from Shahdara, Delhi shows that women can succeed through hard work despite challenges. While caring for her family, she started her own business and helped other women do the same.
She embarked on her ambitious journey after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his birthday with women from self-help groups in 2022. "If those women could achieve so much, why couldn't I?" Sunita thought.
She then learned about self-help groups online. Sunita then gathered nine women from her neighbourhood and formed the self-help group 'Astitva.' They had regular meetings and saved money monthly. After six months, they received a government grant of Rs. 10,000 which they used to make pickles, papads, and other food items.
They first displayed and sold their products at the Teej fair in Pitampura. The success of their first sales gave them confidence. Later, they secured a five-lakh rupee loan through the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprise Formalisation Scheme (PMFME) and started their own business.
They registered their business as Jigyasa Enterprises. They purchased equipment to make multigrain flour and expanded to other products under their brand "Kutumb." Sunita's mother-in-law also joined the business by making oil-free pickles.
They are now selling their products on Amazon and through the government's ONDC platform.
Apart from running her own business Sunita has trained over 200 women in self-employment skills. She trains them to form their own groups, get loans, and market products. She also teaches women to make seasonal items like Holi colours, Diwali lamps, and Rakhi bracelets.
Sunita often buys materials for women who then keep the profits from what they make. Her work has earned recognition from social organisations, the Delhi Police, and government ministries.
Today, Sunita mentors 12 self-help groups beyond her own. She runs their meetings, manages finances, and helps with government paperwork. The government supports her with free stalls at major events like the trade fair and World Food India, and at Shahdara railway station for six months.
"The government has many programs to help women," Sunita says. "Women just need to learn about these opportunities, make time for training, and start their work."
Read More: