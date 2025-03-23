ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Homemaker To Entrepreneur; Sunita's Success Story Beating Odds

New Delhi: It has been only a few days since India's proud daughter Sunita Williams returned to Earth from space. Let's hear the story of another Sunita who with her hard work and determination helps fellow women to stand on their feet while running her own business.

Sunita Sharma from Shahdara, Delhi shows that women can succeed through hard work despite challenges. While caring for her family, she started her own business and helped other women do the same.

She embarked on her ambitious journey after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his birthday with women from self-help groups in 2022. "If those women could achieve so much, why couldn't I?" Sunita thought.

She then learned about self-help groups online. Sunita then gathered nine women from her neighbourhood and formed the self-help group 'Astitva.' They had regular meetings and saved money monthly. After six months, they received a government grant of Rs. 10,000 which they used to make pickles, papads, and other food items.

They first displayed and sold their products at the Teej fair in Pitampura. The success of their first sales gave them confidence. Later, they secured a five-lakh rupee loan through the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprise Formalisation Scheme (PMFME) and started their own business.