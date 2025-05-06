Of Spices & Pickles: Spreading Aroma From Home Kitchen To Far Off Lands, The Making Of A Rs 100 Crore Empire

Hyderabad: Flavours from India, its fruits, delicacies, preserved spices, pickles and chutneys hold a deep significance for the Indians staying abroad. These tastes, be it tangy or sweet, many a time take people through a trip down memory lane reminding of the cherished food from their homes, cooked with love by mothers and grandmothers. Taking these flavours to various parts of the globe is Muvva Pragati, an entrepreneur, who chose to give a new direction to her cooking skills - much beyond the confines of her kitchen at home.

Currently, her company named Swetha Telugu Foods has been doing business in Telugu spices and pickles in over 20 countries.

Muvva Pragati (ETV Bharat)

“I got married while pursuing my post-graduation in commerce. Like any other homemaker, I was happy looking after my family and kids. But I was always a good cook and had the passion to experiment. Honestly, it had never struck me that I could turn my passion into an entrepreneurial venture,” Pragati, originally from Vatlur near Eluru, says. She now lives in Kondapur, Hyderabad, with her husband Muvva Ramesh.

With support of her husband, Pragati decided to start a venture of traditional pickles and spice powders. Together, they founded Swetha Telugu Foods—named after their youngest daughter four years ago. Starting with 15 employees in Haritha Industrial Park, Choutuppal Mandal, now the company has its own manufacturing unit for a range of pickles, powders, and snacks.

“We are different from most our competitors. Our ingredients come directly from farmers and we ensure to check everything personally to make sure that the quality is not compromised. We also look into the fairness in the pricing and devise marketing strategies. We make good business and the farmers also benefit from us,” she avers.

As Pragati focuses on production, her family members look into the growth and diversification of the company. The eldest daughter, Nikhitha, an MBA from France, heads the marketing team. The company has a base of 240 distributors across southern India and has spread its wings beyond the boundaries of the country, exporting to places like Dubai and Europe. Around 10 tons of products are dispatched daily,” Pragati says.

Swetha Telugu Foods, considered synonymous with authenticity, specialises in palm products, mangoes and tamarind shoots, which are frozen to be exported to countries where people can enjoy all year through.

Currently, the company with a turnover of over Rs 100 crore annually, has more than 300 women on its payroll. "I am happy to have gotten into entrepreneurship. It helps me and many other women who are the drivers of change. Given a chance women are capable of incredible things. Mostly homemakers, the women in the company are inspiration for many others. They are pretty focused and are financially independent,” say she with a sense of contentment.