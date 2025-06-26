From Havana To Bankura: Passion For News Unites Cigar, Bengal Bidi Workers

Bankura: Havana cigars and Bankura bidis are incomparable in terms of smell and taste. But they still have one thing similar and this similarity lies elsewhere.

In Cuban factories, there is a 150-year-old tradition of reading out news for the workers while they make the world famous cigar. The same practice is followed at a bidi factory in Rabindra Sarani of West Bengal's Bankura district. This is not something new but has existed for the last 70 years.

Rabindra Sarani is one of the most populated areas of Bankura and the factory has been operating here since pre-independence times. Earlier, the factory was run by a British man but after independence, it was renamed as 'Bankura Bidi Shilpi Cooperative Society'.

In 1956, the authorities took an initiative to inform the workers about news from home and abroad. A senior factory worker was in charge of reading the newspaper. The workers knew the country and the world through his voice. It was through this system, they learnt about the food movement in Bengal of the late fifties and important development in the national politics. They also knew about the young footballer Pele from the Latin American country of Brazil. However, a few years later, the factory worker died and subsequently, newspaper reading stopped.

In the early eighties, the workers again expressed their desire to listen to news. After the turbulent seventies, the Left era had begun in Bengal and Indira Gandhi formed the government in Delhi. Meantime, the Bachchan era had begun in Bollywood while Bengali cinema was searching for a new hero after losing Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. There was a flurry of events around the world.

In this situation, news reading again started in the bidi factory in 1982. At the request of the workers, local resident Pashupati Nag was appointed as a reader and he was entrusted to read the newspaper for an hour every day. He was asked to read the news from the country and abroad through microphone. Thus, Pashupati, who was then 17 years, started working at the factory.

Today, after 43 years, he has crossed 60 and all these years, he has been turning up at the factory at 1 pm every day. He reads the news for an hour and then returns home. Popular among workers as beloved 'Khoborwala' (newsman), his remuneration is unusual just like his work.

When he finishes reading the news, the workers hand him over seven bidis. But Pashupati does not take the bidis home. He instead gives those to the workers and in return, he gets Rs 100 every month.

He is unmarried and lives with his mother and two unmarried sisters. However, the family can no longer survive on such a low monthly remuneration so he teaches students.

When asked as to whether he likes reading newspaper, Pashupati said news reading has now become a part of his life and he will continue to work as long as his body allows.

He said if he fails to go to the factory due to illness, workers take on the responsibility of reading news and in case nobody is available, news reading is stopped for the day.

Gopal Das said, "We spend our days tying bidis. There is no time to read news. We have around 60 workers here. Many do not have televisions at home. They do not even have the opportunity to watch the news. For them, Pashupati is the only source of news. We all want him to come here as long as he can. In fact, he has become one of us."

In Fidel Castro's country, workers involved in the production of Havana cigars have been hearing news since 1865 and the tradition still exists in some factories in Cuba. There are many videos on this unique system on social media. Workers listen to news in between work and then diligently return to work.

There is a huge difference between the situation of workers in Cuba and India. Despite this, they have come together in one aspect. The desire to know the world has brought Cuba and Bankura together.