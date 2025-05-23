From Guntur to Oklahoma: Meet Young Scientist From AP Pioneering Cancer Research In US

Guntur: A municipal school student who once helped his father run a tent house is now leading cutting-edge cancer research in the United States. Chandragiri Sivasai from Guntur has secured a prestigious fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Centre, a rare feat that reflects his perseverance, brilliance, and unwavering self-confidence.

Studying the Unseen Side Effects of Cancer Therapy.

Getting into the Oklahoma University of Health Sciences, one of the most reputable institutions for cancer research, is no small achievement. But Sivasai didn’t just earn admission. He is now the Principal Investigator on a pioneering project, studying how radiation therapy used in cancer treatment affects the brain and nervous system.

Radiation may save lives, but it can also lead to blood clots, memory loss, and weakened brain function. Sai’s research focuses on why this happens, specifically how blood vessels between the heart and brain are impacted. Understanding this could pave the way for preventive medications, giving new hope to cancer survivors.

American Heart Association Fellowship: A Global Recognition

In recognition of his impactful work, Sivasai was awarded the American Heart Association Predoctoral Fellowship. This funding, which few students globally ever receive, helps him continue his research and deepen his contribution to medical science.

He passed his PhD qualifying examination in April 2024 in the Department of Pathology. Sai recalls how the idea for this research struck him during a discussion with his principal, who encouraged him to pursue it wholeheartedly. “I shared my idea with my principal, and he told me to go ahead with full confidence,” Sai said.

Humble Beginnings, Unbreakable Determination

Born and raised in Gujjanagundla, Guntur, Sivasai is the eldest son of Durga Prasad and Sunita. His journey began at Guravaiah Municipal School and continued through JKC College, where his ambition to succeed took shape. He later earned his B. Pharmacy degree from Visva Bharati College, ranking in the MS entrance, and pursued his Master’s in Pharmacology from Amity University, Lucknow.

Despite multiple opportunities to go abroad, financial struggles delayed his dream. Determined not to burden his parents, he worked as a Project Associate at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), saving enough to fund his studies in America. “He used to help us with tent housework. Today, he is doing research in the US We are so proud,” said his proud parents.

Sai credits his grandfather for inspiring his career choice. “He once told me how expensive medicines were and asked me to study hard and open a medical shop,” recalls Sai. “That memory stayed with me, and somewhere along the way, I decided to go beyond selling medicine; I would invent them.”

Research for the Future

Sai is not just focused on cancer. His ongoing work also explores radiation-induced heart problems, cognitive decline, and fatigue conditions often faced by cancer patients during and after treatment. He believes that science should serve people and hopes his research will lead to real-world solutions. “There will always be struggles on the path to your goal, but you must not stop,” he says with quiet determination.