From Green To Pink: A Dragon Fruit Infused Organic Tea In Assam Is Stirring A Storm In Tea Cups

By Umakanta Baruah

Duliajan: In a land where tea isn’t just a drink but a heritage, one small farmer is adding a vibrant new hue to Assam’s two-century-old tea legacy.

Meet Dipen Gogoi, a small-scale tea grower from Madhuting in Duliajan, who has crafted a pink tea -- a fusion of organically grown green tea and dragon fruit juice. The innovation not only caught the eye but also the palate of tea lovers across the country.

Dipen Gogoi (ETV Bharat)

“It was an accidental discovery,” says Gogoi, recalling a quiet evening in September 2024. “I was sipping my green tea and happened to mix in a bit of dragon fruit juice. The colour that emerged was beautiful. That’s when the idea struck.”

The result? A subtle, fruit-infused pink brew that's not only a treat for the eyes but also for the body.

From Backyard to Breakthrough

For nearly a decade, Dipen Gogoi has been cultivating organic green and orthodox tea on his family-owned plot. Trained at the Tocklai Tea Research Centre and mentored by friends in organic farming, he had already carved a niche among health-conscious consumers. But it was the 2024 invention of “Prabahini”-- his handmade pink tea -- that catapulted him into the limelight.

Pink tea (ETV Bharat)

Two key ingredients- green tea and dragon fruit pulp

The unique fusion is made without any chemicals or preservatives. Gogoi uses tea from his own garden and sources dragon fruit from his brother’s farm, ensuring complete control over the supply chain.

What Makes Pink Tea Special?