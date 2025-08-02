From Green To Pink: A Dragon Fruit Infused Organic Tea In Assam Is Stirring A Storm In Tea Cups

By Umakanta Baruah
Duliajan: In a land where tea isn’t just a drink but a heritage, one small farmer is adding a vibrant new hue to Assam’s two-century-old tea legacy.
Meet Dipen Gogoi, a small-scale tea grower from Madhuting in Duliajan, who has crafted a pink tea -- a fusion of organically grown green tea and dragon fruit juice. The innovation not only caught the eye but also the palate of tea lovers across the country.
“It was an accidental discovery,” says Gogoi, recalling a quiet evening in September 2024. “I was sipping my green tea and happened to mix in a bit of dragon fruit juice. The colour that emerged was beautiful. That’s when the idea struck.”
The result? A subtle, fruit-infused pink brew that's not only a treat for the eyes but also for the body.
From Backyard to Breakthrough
For nearly a decade, Dipen Gogoi has been cultivating organic green and orthodox tea on his family-owned plot. Trained at the Tocklai Tea Research Centre and mentored by friends in organic farming, he had already carved a niche among health-conscious consumers. But it was the 2024 invention of “Prabahini”-- his handmade pink tea -- that catapulted him into the limelight.
Two key ingredients- green tea and dragon fruit pulp
The unique fusion is made without any chemicals or preservatives. Gogoi uses tea from his own garden and sources dragon fruit from his brother’s farm, ensuring complete control over the supply chain.
What Makes Pink Tea Special?
The pink colour isn't just aesthetic. The fusion of antioxidants from green tea and the nutrient-rich profile of dragon fruit makes this drink a functional health beverage.
“This tea helps with digestion, benefits diabetic patients, boosts iron levels, and improves skin and eye health,” Gogoi claims. “Unlike milk tea, this doesn’t mask the health benefits- it enhances them.”
When brewed in hot water, the pink colour emerges gradually, offering not just a drink but an experience. Each 50-gram packet of pink tea can make over 50 cups, priced at ₹250, making it both luxurious and affordable.
Going Places: From Assam to Metros
Though born in a small village, pink tea is no longer confined to Assam. Orders have started coming from Delhi, Mumbai, and other states, delivered through courier and local outlets. With pricing at ₹100 for 20g, ₹250 for 50g, and ₹500 for 100g, Dipen Gogoi has ensured that the tea remains accessible while retaining its premium appeal.
What’s more impressive? Each kilogram of pink tea retails for ₹5,000, and yet demand continues to rise.
Certified Clean, Backed by Science
Dipen’s tea is certified chemical-free, giving it an edge in a market where concerns about pesticides and artificial additives run high. As mainstream tea brands struggle to balance commercial demand and organic purity, this home-grown effort is winning hearts with honesty and innovation.
Brewing the Future of Assam Tea
As Assam completes 200 years of tea production, innovations like Gogoi’s pink tea are not just charming detours but critical directions in which the industry could evolve, especially in a global market increasingly driven by wellness trends and artisanal authenticity.
“People have started their mornings with my tea. They say it gives them a reason to smile- and that’s enough for me,” Gogoi says with a sense of pride.
From an idea born over an evening cup to a blooming business, Dipen Gogoi’s pink tea story reminds us that innovation can take root anywhere - even in a humble backyard.
