From Garbage To Greenery: How A Headmaster's Gardening Hobby Helped Revive A Notorious Bihar School

Gaya: A government school in Bihar's Gaya is turning out to be a lighthouse in education and environmental conservation with the campus evolving from a garbage dumping yard and safe haven of anti-social elements to a lush and clean garden housing 25 varieties of plants courtesy the undaunted efforts of the school headmaster.

Not Any Other Govt School

The Government Middle School at Suryapura village of Bodh Gaya block in Gaya is not like any other government school notorious for low enrollment and poor results. The school is rather a symbol of education and enlightenment as evident by the face-lift of the campus in just five years.

Government Middle School at Suryapura village of Bodh Gaya block in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Government Middle School, Suryapura, a village of about 600 households was established by the Government of Bihar in 1956. Spread over an area of one and a half bighas, the school was once a garbage dumping yard where anti-social elements would adversely impact education due to lack of a boundary wall.

From Garbage To Greenery

Parshuram, a local resident from Suryapura, said that the school used to be notorious in the area for piles of garbage, colorless campus and very low student attendance.

Government Middle School at Suryapura village of Bodh Gaya block in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Parshuram said that the neglect of the officials had worsened the situation, but with the personal efforts and expenses of headmaster Baijnath Kumar, the school has witnessed a drastic change in the last five years with lush plantations and aroma of flower plants replacing the stink from the piles of garbage.

2020: The Breakthrough Year

It was in 2020 when the silent revolution started at the school. While COVID-19 pandemic had brought the whole world to a grinding halt that year, the school campus was occupied by anti-social elements due to lack of maintenance.

Government Middle School at Suryapura boasts of several varieties of flower plants (ETV Bharat)

But after the school opened, headmaster Baijnath Kumar, who had just taken over, triggered the winds of change. Kumar not only got the school cleaned, but also made it an ideal center of education and environmental awareness.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Kumar, who has a long-standing hobby of gardening and planting trees, said that the work was not easy. He said that when he took the charge of headmaster, the school did not even have a boundary wall.

Government Middle School at Suryapura village of Bodh Gaya block in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

In his efforts to renovate the school campus, Kumar also had to face opposition from the locals as lack of a boundary wall meant the campus was a safe haven for anti-social elements, who endangered the safety of students and teachers. When he protested, he also received threats, Kumar said.

With the help of the parents of the children and the local police, first the garbage was cleared, followed by a temporary school fencing done by Kumar at his own expense. Later, the boundary of the school was also built with government funds.

School Greenery And Beautification

Headmaster Kumar said that in July 2021, the work of converting the campus into a garden and giving it the shape of a beautiful park was started.

Government Middle School at Suryapura boasts of several varieties of flower plants (ETV Bharat)

The result of the hard work of the last 5 years is that today this campus is filled with 25 different types of plants and greenery, he said.

“I am proud that there will be very few private schools like my school's campus. Not only did we create a park on the school campus, we also renovated the building and restored its beauty,” a chuffed Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Proud Students

Class 7 student, Beauty Kumari, who has been studying at the school since class one, recalled the drastic transformation of the school before her eyes.

Government Middle School at Suryapura boasts of several varieties of flower plants (ETV Bharat)

“Earlier, there used to be a lot of garbage here. There were big pits in the middle of campus and water used to enter our classroom during rains. I have seen the school changing. I have developed a different attachment to the garden. We maintain it ourselves every day. Especially in summer, we work hard on all these plants,” Kumari said.

Kumari said that the students, along with the head master, planted trees to give the whole campus the shape of a garden.

“Earlier there was so much dirt that we did not feel like studying here. Now we come to school every day. Studying in a clean environment is a different experience."

Government Middle School at Suryapura boasts of several varieties of flower plants (ETV Bharat)

Priya Kumari, also in class 7, said, “Now we feel like studying”.

“Earlier the whole campus was in a bad state. Now we sit here and spend time during vacation. The mind gets peace by seeing the greenery. This is also because we have worked hard on it ourselves. In the morning, we arrive 15 minutes early so that we can clean it ourselves”.