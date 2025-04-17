From Forest To Fortune: Timur Perfume Wins PM Modi’s Praise, Empowers Uttarakhand Farmers

By Rohit Kumar Soni
Dehradun: Perfume has become synonymous with people's daily routines, whether for office or outings. There are many variations and price ranges available. From officegoers to celebrities, everyone enjoys wearing perfume as it reflects their unique identity. People choose fragrances based on their taste.
Well, perfume made from the Timur tree in Uttarakhand is becoming very popular, both in India and abroad. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed by its fragrance. Today, this perfume has given a new identity to Uttarakhand. But the state has many other useful plants that can also be used to make perfumes. The Aromatic Plant Centre in Dehradun made this special perfume using Timur. Now, the centre is researching many other herbs found in the mountains of Uttarakhand. These herbs can help make new perfumes and also increase farmers’ income.
The Uttarakhand government is focusing on using local herbs better. Last year, it also hosted the World Ayurveda Congress to promote herbs from the region.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nipendra Chauhan, Director of the Aroma Plant Centre, said the Timur tree is very useful. In hilly areas, people keep its wood in temples to keep away bad energy. Sadhus carry sticks made from Timur to stay safe from snakes and insects, as the wood has natural compounds for protection.
In the Jaunpur region, a unique festival called Maun Mela is celebrated. During this, Timur is crushed into powder and released into the Aglad River. The powder temporarily stuns fish, bringing them to the surface. The ritual also helps clean the river, improving conditions for fish breeding. Timur wood is also used as a toothbrush and is known to treat dental issues. Its red seeds are particularly effective for oral health and are also used as a spice.
During the Investor Summit, the state wanted to give a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chauhan found that Timur was already being used in an international perfume. So, he decided to make a local perfume from it. After research and hard work, they made Timur perfume, which was liked by everyone, including the Prime Minister. Now, it is sold under the brand House of Himalaya.
Following the success of Timur perfume, the centre started studying other local aromatic plants, especially those not yet commercially used. These are now being cultivated as crops. The goal is to build a market for them and provide farmers with a steady income.
Surai Leaves Used for Expensive Perfume Oil
The Surai tree (Cypress) grows easily in hilly areas, even on dry land. It stays green all year. The Aroma Plant Centre found that its leaves have oil similar to Juniper Berry, used in perfumes. This oil costs about Rs 3,500 per kg and is in high demand. Now, Surai trees are being planted to boost local income.
Wild Patchouli Helps with Muscle Pain
Another plant, wild Patchouli (Bhukambar), has been found to help with muscle pain. It has compounds better than many pain relief products on the market. It is now being tested in clinical trials before being sent to pharma companies.
Peacock Plant Also Found Useful
The Peacock Plant (Platycladus), often seen in gardens and homes, is also useful. Oil from its seeds and leaves can help treat muscle pain.
With so many useful plants in Uttarakhand, the state is working hard to make perfumes, oils, and medicines from them. This will not only promote local herbs but also increase the income of hill farmers.
