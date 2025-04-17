ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Forest To Fortune: Timur Perfume Wins PM Modi’s Praise, Empowers Uttarakhand Farmers

Perfume made from Uttarakhand’s Timur tree, praised by PM Modi, is gaining global fame as research expands to other local herbs to boost farmers' income. ( Etv Bharat )

By Rohit Kumar Soni

Dehradun: Perfume has become synonymous with people's daily routines, whether for office or outings. There are many variations and price ranges available. From officegoers to celebrities, everyone enjoys wearing perfume as it reflects their unique identity. People choose fragrances based on their taste.

Well, perfume made from the Timur tree in Uttarakhand is becoming very popular, both in India and abroad. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed by its fragrance. Today, this perfume has given a new identity to Uttarakhand. But the state has many other useful plants that can also be used to make perfumes. The Aromatic Plant Centre in Dehradun made this special perfume using Timur. Now, the centre is researching many other herbs found in the mountains of Uttarakhand. These herbs can help make new perfumes and also increase farmers’ income.

Wild Patchouli (Bhukambar), found in Uttarakhand, contains powerful compounds for muscle pain relief. Now under clinical trials, it may soon enter the pharma industry. (ETV Bharat)

The Uttarakhand government is focusing on using local herbs better. Last year, it also hosted the World Ayurveda Congress to promote herbs from the region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nipendra Chauhan, Director of the Aroma Plant Centre, said the Timur tree is very useful. In hilly areas, people keep its wood in temples to keep away bad energy. Sadhus carry sticks made from Timur to stay safe from snakes and insects, as the wood has natural compounds for protection.

In the Jaunpur region, a unique festival called Maun Mela is celebrated. During this, Timur is crushed into powder and released into the Aglad River. The powder temporarily stuns fish, bringing them to the surface. The ritual also helps clean the river, improving conditions for fish breeding. Timur wood is also used as a toothbrush and is known to treat dental issues. Its red seeds are particularly effective for oral health and are also used as a spice.